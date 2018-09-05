National
Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday
Business
Confidence levels in the Thai economy continue to rise
Consumer confidence in Thailand is riding high. In fact it's at its highest level in over 5 years. A growing economy and better prices for farm products is believed to be part of the continuing confidence.
Regions in the country which have a high level of manufacturing or tourism are reaping the benefits of the growing economy.
A survey by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says that the rate of export growth in June and July this year is up over 8% when compared to the same time last year. In baht-terms, that represents a rise of 4.1%, year-on-year. The survey says that exports have continued to rise for the 17th month in a row.
Exports to almost all markets are on the rise. The only exceptions are the Middle East and US. But ASEAN countries, India, Russia and Japan are all recording double-digit expansion.
The University is forecasting an economic growth rate in the next 12 months to be up to 5%, a rise from p...
National
Mekong and Thai dams rising again with heavy rains
Residents in the northern, northeastern and eastern regions of Thailand are being advised to be aware of heavy rain and flash flooding. They also warn the Mekong River is rising again and likely to cause problems for people living in several provinces.
The Temporary Crisis Centre has warned of heavy rain in the provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
More rainfall is expected in the regions from September 7-9 (Friday to Sunday).
The Mekong has overflowed its embankments in Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan, while Bueng Kan and Khong Chiam district in Ubon Ratchathani are also at risk.
Nam Oon Dam in Sakon Nakhon currently holds 558 million cubic metres of water, down 2 million cubic metres from the day before.
Downstream areas where the river has overflowe...
National
Thai police chase the messengers – arrest warrant issued for CSI LA admin.
Samui Provincial Court has now approved an arrest warrant for not only the administrator of the CSI LA Facebook page but also 12 of the page's followers who dared to share some of the reports about the alleged rape of a 19 year old British tourist on Koh Tao.
CSI LA now has over 810,000 followers on its Facebook blog and follows many threads of criminal investigation in Thailand. Generally, the thread has been a vocal critic of Thai police operations. The Bangkok Post describes the site as a 'muckraking' page.
The administrator, Pramuk Anantasin, is believed to be a Thai expat living in the US. Samui Court says that he and the 12 'sharers' have violated the computer crime laws.
After visiting Koh Tao last week police claim that the 19 year olds allegations about being drugged, robbed and raped on the island are bogus citing a lack of a police report, witnesses or other evidence.
Last Friday the editor and administrator of s...
