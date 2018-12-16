Thaiger Radio News – Sunday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Thailand
Sedan careers into family food shop in Tak
PHOTO: The Nation
A couple running a roadside family food shop in Tak’s Mae Sot district have been injured following a car making an unexpected ‘drive thru’ attempt. Tak is on Thailand’s western border with Myanmar.
The incident occurred last night when a car driven by a Burmese man slammed into it.
Police were seeking to determine whether Aung So, the driver of the car, who says he just come from a wedding party, was intoxicated. He claimed his brakes had malfunctioned.
40 year old Ornpreeya Rueangthip was chatting with another person when the car careered into her shop, injuring her seriously. Her husband, 42 year old Songpon Rueangtip, who was cooking at the time, was injured when he leaped out of the way.
Police are continuing their inquiries into the incident.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Surachete doubles down on expelling illegal foreigners
“I want to keep the number at zero.”
Immigration Bureau chief Surachate Hakparn is admitting that the frequent and highly public crackdowns on immigration suspects living in Thailand illegally is making other foreigners feel uncomfortable.
But he says the Bureau’s success in the X-Ray Foreigner campaigns outweighs the concerns of expats.
He has once again claimed that the number of foreigners overstaying their visa is “zero”, in an interview with the Bangkok Post.
Despite his claim, 506 more foreigners were rounded up just last week with a report of the latest crackdown made at one of the department’s early morning press conferences at the Grace Hotel, Bangkok. The assistant Immigration Chief proclaimed at this week’s press conference that another 52 overstayers were among the latest group.
You can read that report HERE.
Surachate admits that attempting to separate the good and bad foreigners “may have some unpleasant impacts” especially those who live and work in the Kingdom legally.
But he once again uttered his clarion call “bad guys out, good guys in”.
The X-Ray Foreigner campaign has been in operation for the past 18 months with the bi-weekly media gatherings where Immigration police parade a few of the overstayers or illegal workers, often from African nations.
Since the campaign started in July 2017, officers have conducted 39 co-ordinated stings in 3,755 target locations across the country.
In the crackdown police inspect a wide range of venues including rented houses, factories, international schools and luxury hotels, seeking out errant foreigners.
The Immigration Chief denies that the crackdowns have been motivated by ‘racism’. Surachete says that it just happens than many of the visitors from certain African countries have been overstaying their visas and being involved in committing crimes whilst in Thailand.
The Bangkok Post reports that in October this year, police arrested more than 40,000 suspects. Many of them were blacklisted and prohibited from re-entering Thailand.
Chiang Mai
Toxic free school lunches
“Meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.”
A major study has been released researching contaminants in vegetables used in the state-sponsored school lunch program. You’d hope that the lunches were fresh and nutritious, right?
Instead, they were dangerous.
Vegetables and fruits found in lunches for students under the government’s free lunch program are almost 100 percent contaminated with pesticides and 99 percent of the urine samples from students and teachers in four provinces were tested with organophosphate, a deadly toxic pesticide that can attack the nervous system.
The alarming findings were the result of a research jointly conducted by Thai Education Foundation, Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Field Alliance of Chiangmai University and Greenpeace Thailand between July 2017-October 2018 on student lunches in 55 schools in Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Phang-nga provinces.
Vegetables, widely used in student lunches which were tested, include carrot, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, kale, long bean and tomato. However, only two types of chemicals were tested – organophosphate and pyrethrum because organophosphate are widely used in insecticides for fruits and vegetables.
Thai PBS reports the the Thai Education Foundation secretary-general Marut Jatikate said that the most alarming findings appear to be the organophosphate residue found in 99 percent of the 436 urine samples from students and teachers in the four provinces.
Organophosphate poisoning symptoms include increased saliva and tear production, diarrhea, vomiting, small pupils, sweating, muscle tremors and confusion.
He said that the tests this time focused on two chemicals – organophosphate and pyrethrum – but they should have covered more toxic chemicals.
Nevertheless, he said findings from this research would be sent to the schools and parents of students in order that they would change the menu of student lunches but switching from mass-produced vegetables and fruits to organic vegetables and fruits which should be safer.
Besides the unsafe fruits and vegetables, Mr Marut said meat, meat balls and sausages used in student lunches were also found to be contaminated with borax and formalin.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
