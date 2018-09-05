Samui
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan raided by Thai police
The Thai Military & Police have raided Agama Yoga in Koh Phangan. Charges have been filed against the Swami Vivekananda Saraswati. According to our source, Agama has been a ‘ghost town’ for weeks.
Back in July The Thaiger reported that the founder of the Koh Phangan based yoga and tantra school Agama, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. He claimed to be the “brilliant exponent of a unique and modern trend of thinking in Yoga” who “has reached high states of spiritual realisation.”
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan is one of the world’s largest yoga training centres. Swami’s teacher is the infamous Romanian yoga guru Gregorian Bivolaru. Bivolaru was sentenced to six years in prison for having sex with an underage girl.
At the time the Swami warned those who dared to speak against him that “they are under demonic influence and face infernal consequences for many lives to come.”
Several of his most senior teachers were also accused of rape or sexual assault at the time. Former staff claimed that the Swami was paying off the Thai authorities.
Staff at the Koh Phangan facility resigned in droves following the July story.
Read the story from The Thaiger posted on July 27 HERE.
BREAKING NEWS: The Thai Military & Police have raided Agama Yoga today! Charges have been filed against Swami. Agama has been a ghost town for weeks I'm told…Visit: www.agamajustice.com for news and updates.
Posted by Be Scofield on Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Video of the alleged raid by Thai police at the headquarters of the Agama Yoga Centre on Koh Phangan – Facebook/Be Scofield
On the website for Agama Yoga they are currently advertising the “ART OF DYING WORKSHOP” which is said to be held between September 24 – 29.
“Learn to understand your own death and its significance, as well as to support loved ones through this transition with spiritual purpose and compassion. Agama draws on the famed Tibetan Bardo Thodol and both modern and Yogic resources to help participants approach death with fearlessness.”
Seems the business may be dying before the proposed September start date.
National
Thai police chase the messengers – arrest warrant issued for CSI LA admin.
CSI LA now has over 810,000 followers on its Facebook blog and follows many threads of criminal investigation in Thailand. Generally, the thread has been a vocal critic of Thai police operations. The Bangkok Post describes the site as a 'muckraking' page.
The administrator, Pramuk Anantasin, is believed to be a Thai expat living in the US. Samui Court says that he and the 12 'sharers' have violated the computer crime laws.
After visiting Koh Tao last week police claim that the 19 year olds allegations about being drugged, robbed and raped on the island are bogus citing a lack of a police report, witnesses or other evidence.
Last Friday the editor and administrator of s...
National
Tourist police threaten to ban the alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn says that the London teenager who claims she was drugged, robbed and raped on Koh Tao will be blacklisted for life if she is lying.
He went on saying that "Thailand wants quality tourists - not bad ones. There is not a scrap of evidence to suggest she is telling the truth."
He was commenting after a visit to Koh Tao last week with an investigation team and spoke to 200 or so people about the claimed incident.
High level contacts are now being made via the British embassy in Bangkok and metropolitan police in London.
Thai police are seeking a formal statement from the victim and any oth...
Samui
Surat Thani police issue arrest warrants for administrators of Samui website
Police this week say they wrapped up their investigation into the alleged rape case on Koh Tao involving the 19 year old female British backpacker. The conclusion - there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations of rape. They say without interviewing the UK tourist they have no report or evidence to indicate any wrong-doing.
On Friday the situation ramped up considerably when the Samui provincial court approved the issue of warrants for the arrest of two Britons - the administrator and owner of Samui Times website - for allegedly posting false information about the alleged incident.
Police say the claims made in the article, then repeated in social media and other Thai mainstream media, undermine the tourist businesses on Koh Tao.
