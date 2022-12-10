Video
Dancing to the rhythm of her own beat ft. Sophie Indracusin | Thaiger Podcast EP.15
Sophie Indracusin, a Thai-French actress, singer, and one of the most sought-after dancers and choreographers in Thailand. She’s been shining bright in the limelight since the age of 14 and has worked with various television shows and dramas for Channel 7 as main role characters. And at just 24, Sophie founded her own dancing company, Rhythmique Dance Camp, where people can Experience Worldwide Choreographers right in the heart of BANGKOK, THAILAND. And from there, she has worked with numerous A-listers around Thailand, by dancing, styling, and choreographing routines for various TV shows and music VDOs
