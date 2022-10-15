From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8

https://youtu.be/cVoUDUXwUuE

Billy Chuchat. YouTuber, musician, Music Producer, Film Maker, dancer and Entertainer with over 1.76 million subscribers on Youtube. Billy is an artist who started his career on Youtube more than 10 years ago making dance videos and evolved into one of the brightest and most entertaining music producers and musicians that Thailand has ever seen. Now touring all over Thailand with his band ‘Tilly Birds, Billy sits with us today to talk about the journey he has taken to become the artist he is today, his future plans and the current situation of the music industry in Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.