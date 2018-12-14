Thaiger Radio News – Friday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Thailand
PM comes under attack after political bans lifted
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his governmental coming under attack from politicians taking advantage of the junta’s lifting of political restrictions. The ban was officially lifted on Tuesday allowing commentary about politics, including criticism of other politicians and parties.
Most of the parties who have been speaking up so far are linked to fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin has been living in self-imposed exile overseas since 2008.
On Tuesday, the ruling NCPO partially repealed nine of its previous orders that restricted political activities since the May 2014 military coup.
Veteran politician Chaturon Chaisang said the country had been at a standstill for many years under dictatorship.
“The country is ruled by a leader who lacks maturity and cannot be scrutinised. People have no right to air their sufferings. The leader keeps yelling at them,” he said.
Chaturon, who heads the election strategy committee of Thai Raksa Chart Party, said Thais should no longer tolerate the sufferings inflicted by the junta, which includes the widening gap between the rich and the poor.
“Dictatorship must be replaced with democracy. We cannot change General Prayut’s thoughts, so the only way out is to change the government,” he said.
Chaturon also asked Prayut to state clearly that he will not issue any more orders as junta chief in the run-up to the election that will put a pro-NCPO party at an advantage.
Tourism is suffering ‘as country is not democratic’ Jatuporn Promphan, a senior figure in Puea Chat Party, which is also linked to Thaksin, said many of the country’s problems have remained unsolved under this junta-led government. Also, Thailand’s bargaining power in the international community has diminished because it is under military rule, he said.
“Tourist arrivals have declined because the country is not democratic,” Jatuporn, who is a red-shirt leader, said. He also said a free and fair election was necessary to prevent conflict and chaos following the national vote.
“Our country has suffered a lot of damage already. So, all sides should make sacrifices to ensure peace. The election must be held properly so we can get a good and legitimate government,” he said.
Seripisut Temiyavej, leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party, said yesterday that the longer the Prayut government stays in power, the gap between the rich and the poor will become wider.
“This government favours capitalists who get richer and richer, yet ordinary people get poorer,” he said while meeting with voters in Bangkok’s Asok area.
The former national police chief-turned-politician also said it was time for the country to get a democratically elected government. “Whether it is good or bad, at least you can scrutinise it, unlike a dictatorship,” Seripisut said.
Meanwhile, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said yesterday that he believed people want to see a better government after the election.
“People also want a better economy and hope honest political parties can implement policy platforms that really benefit the people,” former PM Abhisit said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Thailand’s Islamic council bans children under 17 from marrying
by Kornrawee Panyasuppakun
The Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT)’s has passed a new regulation banning children under the age of 17 from marriage. But there is a loophole in the new regulation.
Thailand’s Islamic council has, for the first time, issued a ban on child marriage nationwide. This follows public anger sparked by the marriage back in July of an 11 year old child to a man four times her age.
Read The Thaiger article about the controversy HERE.
The new regulation is being announced at all mosques today at Friday prayers.
Wisut Binlateh, director of the coordination centre for the Sheikhul Islam Office and a senior member of the Islamic Council, told Benar News about the announcement. Wisut also said that the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand Aziz Phitakkumpon, who also chairs CICOT, gave his approval for the new regulation in late November.
Panadda Isho, legal specialist at the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), also told Benar News that SBPAC would translate the new regulation into Bahasa Melayu and publicise the information through seminars.
The new regulation ensures local mosques cannot grant permission for marriages involving anyone aged under 17 unless an Islamic court gives permission or the parents sign a document approving the marriage at the provincial Islamic committee office or at the local police station, Panadda told Benar News.
A special sub-committee was also set up to consider marriages involving children younger than 17, and give the green light if the marriage benefits the spouses. One of the three committee members must be a woman with knowledge of Islamic laws and she must be in charge of questioning and interviewing the girl.
The historic move ends a widespread practice in the southern Muslim-majority provinces where girls were married off by poor parents with the permission of the local mosque once the girl had started menstruating.
In the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun, Islamic law were used in place of the Civil Code for family matters and inheritance. The law does not specify the minimum age for marriage unlike the Civil Code, applied elsewhere in the Kingdom, which has set the minimum age at 17. The loophole allowed many Malaysian men to take much younger girls as wives from Thailand, and local imams benefited monetarily from the loopholes, activist Sanphasit Koompraphant previously told The Nation.
National Human Rights Commissioner Angkhana Neelapai-jit, meanwhile, said the Islamic Council’s move was not enough. Without penalties set for violators, the regulation is more like “asking for cooperation,” she told The Nation.
SOURCES: The Nation
Business
Finance Minister foreshadows slowing economy in 2019
“We expect the GDP growth for 2019 to be at least 4 per cent. However, the economic growth for 2019 is expected to be slower than 2018,”
Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong predicts Thailand will encounter slower economic growth in 2019,. The Minister cites uncertainty from the trade war between China and the US, the upcoming Thai election and a slump in tourism as the key factors.
The Nation reports that Apisak made the comments at an event organised by the engineering faculty of Chulalongkorn University.
“The peak of the current economic cycle was during the first two quarters of last year, followed by an acute slump in the third quarter. Given that consumption and private investment are still continuously growing, we expect the economy to continue to grow in 2019, but at a slower pace.”
The first two quarters of this year saw growth of 4.8 per cent year on year. The economy managed growth of only 3.3 per cent in the third quarter and a recovery is expected in the fourth quarter, but not at the pace seen for the first two quarters, Apisak said at the Chulalongkorn event, the Engineering Dinner Talk.
Growth in exports is also expected to slow in 2019. This is due to the lagging negative impact of the trade war between the US and China, with some of the consequences to be felt next year.
“Many have suggested that Thailand can gain from the trade war through replacing Chinese goods in the US market and manufacturers moving their production base from China to Thailand. However, in the long-term, the trade war will only hurt the Thai economy,” the minister said. This is because Thailand is deeply entrenched in the supply chain, which is affected by the tariffs imposed by the two economic giants, he said.
At the event, Apisak addressed the relationship between the upcoming election and growth in foreign direct investment in the Kingdom.
“After talking to many foreign investors, they have said that they are holding off investing in Thailand until after the election. This is because they fear that political stability will be damaged as a result of the election,” said Apisak.
The final key factor likely to contribute to slower economic growth in 2019 is the decline in tourism. Visitor numbers have slumped significantly since a boat accident near Phuket in the middle of this year.
In August, 867,000 Chinese tourists visited the Kingdom, down 11.7 per cent month on month. In September, only 648,000 came, marking an even steeper 14.89 per cent fall month on month, according to the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB).
Apisak said the boat accident – which claimed the lives of dozens of mostly Chinese tourists – had led many Chinese to question Thailand’s safety standards, but it was not the only cause of the fall in tourism numbers.
“Tourism has also fallen as a result of external factors which we cannot control,” he said.
“The slowing global economy has led key tourist groups visiting Thailand to decrease.
“The slowing of the Chinese economy as a result of the trade war and the weakening of the yuan currency have led to falls in the number of Chinese tourists globally.”
With the declines in exports and tourism, Apisak said investment in the Industry 4.0 policies championed by the government, with the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) as a major component, will be the key driver of growth in 2019.
“The EEC is expected to be a key focal point of investment in 2019,” Apisak said. “With strong private investment levels in 2018, we expect this trend to continue into next year. Public investment in infrastructure and transportation throughout the country will intensify in 2019.
“Meanwhile, foreign direct investment into the EEC is also expected to rise after the election in February next year.”
Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong speaking at Chulalongkorn University
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
