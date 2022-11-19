Thailand
Wakeboarding champion at age 13 ft.Daniel Grant | Thaiger Podcast Ep.13
https://youtu.be/6xkL98vNAok
Daniel Grant aka. Tao is a Professional wakeboarder and wakeskater who set the record for the youngest wakeboarding world champion when he was just 13 years old in WWA history. Sponsored by Rip Curl and Liquid Force, as part of their International Pro Team, Daniel competes in wakeboard and wake skate tournaments around the world. He recently went viral for posting a video of wakeboarding along a partially flooded Road and was given a one-month suspended jail term and fined by a Provincial Court in Thailand. He sits with us today to set the record straight regarding this incident as well as discussing the wake boarding scene and representing Thailand on a global stage. Introducing, Daniel Grant.
