The Journey to Legalizing Cryptocurrency in Thailand ft.Topp Jirayut | Thaiger Podcast

Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., — the LARGEST blockchain and digital asset group of companies in Thailand. He is one of Thailand’s youngest leading bitcoin and open blockchain experts with more than 8 years of experience in the blockchain industry. Topp is also an Executive Board Member and Vice President at the Thai Fintech Association, and a Subcommittee member at Thailand’s Office of the Trade Competition Commission. In this episode, join Natty Warisa to get a deep understanding into his story behind how he built Bitkub, one of Thailand’s few unicorn status businesses and understand more about the mindset he had while building the crypto scene in Thailand from scratch. Also, stay tuned till the end for a quick sneak peek for a tour at BitKub’s headquarters in Bangkok.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.