Thaiger Radio News – Saturday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
506 more people rounded up and arrested in latest immigration sting
PHOTO: The Nation
Police have rounded up and arrested another 506 foreigners in their X-Ray Outlaw campaign, mostly for living illegally in the Kingdom.
The results of the recent operations, checking foreigners nationwide, were announced at another late night media conference at the Grace Hotel on Soi Sukhumvit 3 at 1:30 am today by the deputy Immigration Bureau chief.
He said 52 foreigners were arrested for overstaying visa, breaking down to 29 Burmese, 10 Laotians, 5 Indians, 3 Cambodians, 2 Russians, 2 Nigerians, and one Vietnamese.
He said 384 others were arrested for sneaking into the kingdom without documentation. They include 206 Burmesee, 112 Laotians, 52 Cambodians, 4 North Koreans, 3 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Nigerians, one Pakistani and one Belgian.
A spokesperson say that 70 other foreigners were arrested on other charges: 46 Burmese, 6 Laotians, 5 Cambodians, 2 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Chinese, 1 Malaysian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Indian and 1 Pakistani.
The citizenship of four of the arrested illegal entrants is still being confirmed, according to the Immigration Bureau.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Thailand
PM comes under attack after political bans lifted
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and his governmental coming under attack from politicians taking advantage of the junta’s lifting of political restrictions. The ban was officially lifted on Tuesday allowing commentary about politics, including criticism of other politicians and parties.
Most of the parties who have been speaking up so far are linked to fugitive former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. Thaksin has been living in self-imposed exile overseas since 2008.
On Tuesday, the ruling NCPO partially repealed nine of its previous orders that restricted political activities since the May 2014 military coup.
Veteran politician Chaturon Chaisang said the country had been at a standstill for many years under dictatorship.
“The country is ruled by a leader who lacks maturity and cannot be scrutinised. People have no right to air their sufferings. The leader keeps yelling at them,” he said.
Chaturon, who heads the election strategy committee of Thai Raksa Chart Party, said Thais should no longer tolerate the sufferings inflicted by the junta, which includes the widening gap between the rich and the poor.
“Dictatorship must be replaced with democracy. We cannot change General Prayut’s thoughts, so the only way out is to change the government,” he said.
Chaturon also asked Prayut to state clearly that he will not issue any more orders as junta chief in the run-up to the election that will put a pro-NCPO party at an advantage.
Tourism is suffering ‘as country is not democratic’ Jatuporn Promphan, a senior figure in Puea Chat Party, which is also linked to Thaksin, said many of the country’s problems have remained unsolved under this junta-led government. Also, Thailand’s bargaining power in the international community has diminished because it is under military rule, he said.
“Tourist arrivals have declined because the country is not democratic,” Jatuporn, who is a red-shirt leader, said. He also said a free and fair election was necessary to prevent conflict and chaos following the national vote.
“Our country has suffered a lot of damage already. So, all sides should make sacrifices to ensure peace. The election must be held properly so we can get a good and legitimate government,” he said.
Seripisut Temiyavej, leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party, said yesterday that the longer the Prayut government stays in power, the gap between the rich and the poor will become wider.
“This government favours capitalists who get richer and richer, yet ordinary people get poorer,” he said while meeting with voters in Bangkok’s Asok area.
The former national police chief-turned-politician also said it was time for the country to get a democratically elected government. “Whether it is good or bad, at least you can scrutinise it, unlike a dictatorship,” Seripisut said.
Meanwhile, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said yesterday that he believed people want to see a better government after the election.
“People also want a better economy and hope honest political parties can implement policy platforms that really benefit the people,” former PM Abhisit said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Saman Kunan’s bronze statue arrives in Chiang Rai
10 million baht gem heist getaway motorcycle belonged to dead Thai man
“Meute” House/Techno marching band at Wonderfruit
Is this appropriate? Sexy model in ‘Old Phuket Town’
Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket
‘Wonderfruit’ so far – in pictures
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
506 more people rounded up and arrested in latest immigration sting
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Well Hotels signs new Pattaya resort on Phratamnak Hill
Vietnam’s sixth airline takes off on December 29
Fake goods seized in Patong and Central Festival
PM comes under attack after political bans lifted
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
-
Thai Life2 days ago
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks
-
Chiang Mai17 hours ago
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
-
Bangkok2 days ago
17 year old student arrested for running porn site
-
Phuket2 days ago
Chinese man murders wife in 143 million baht life-insurance scam
-
South4 days ago
33 cats mauled to death at Hat Yai temple
-
Thailand3 days ago
Foreign Ministry assisting wife of Thai slain in France
You must be logged in to post a comment Login