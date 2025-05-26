Teen’s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung

Family grapples with heartbreak as investigation probes teen’s sudden and tragic passing

Teen’s tragic overdose linked to heart medication in Phatthalung
Picture courtesy of tnews

A 14 year old girl was discovered deceased in her bedroom after reportedly overdosing on medication. Her father shared his sorrow, recounting how he had gone to wake her to wash her school uniform, only to tragically find her lifeless.

At 12.45pm yesterday, May 25, police from Khao Chaison district station in Phatthalung province were informed about the mysterious death of the young girl at a home in the same district. Police officers, along with the investigation team and an on-call doctor from Khao Chaison hospital, promptly arrived at the scene with local rescue volunteers.

Inside the bedroom, they found the body of the girl, referred to as A for anonymity, lying on her side. Numerous medication packets were discovered nearby.

Initial inquiries revealed the medication was prescribed for a heart valve condition, with a recommended dosage of one pill per day. The police recorded it as evidence and released the body to the family for religious rites.

The girl’s father explained that before discovering her body, he had tried to wake her to attend to her chores, as they usually let her sleep in on weekends due to her school schedule during the week. He believed the cause of death was an overdose, expressing that his daughter was often influenced by her peers, leading to occasional reprimands from her parents, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

In similar news, an autopsy has confirmed that the Thai party entertainer found dead in a river in Kanchanaburi province died from a drug overdose, ruling out drowning as the cause of death.

