Kora Beach Resort Phuket makes dazzling debut with grand opening on Bangtao Beach

On 9 August, a new pearl began to shine along Bangtao and Phuket’s pristine shoreline as Kora Beach Resort Phuket proudly celebrated two unforgettable milestones:

Official opening ceremony of Kora Beach Resort Phuket

As sunset painted the Andaman Sea in brilliant hues of gold and coral, Kora Beach Resort Phuket welcomed guests to the Official Opening Ceremony, marking the start of a new chapter in 5-star premium beachfront hospitality. The countdown began with the Pearl Activation Ceremony, unveiling the new pearl shining in Phuket — a powerful symbol of Kora’s vision to shine among Thailand’s premier destinations.

The Official Opening Ceremony was honoured to be led by:

Suwit Phansengiam, Vice Governor of Phuket

Siriwan Seeharach, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office

Lin & Shuyan Li, Shareholders of Kora Beach Resort Phuket

Kornthip Reankri, Investor of Kora Beach Resort Phuket

Nadiia Dimitrova, General Manager of Kora Beach Resort Phuket

It was a gathering of honoured guests, key partners, media, and friends, all invited to witness and be part of the exciting debut as a shining pearl on Phuket’s coastline.

Dimitrova, in her opening speech, shared…

“Here at Kora, we believe this is a place where moments become memories. I remember walking through the resort when it was still just a construction site, imagining what it could become. Step by step, we turned those plans into reality, and today we see a place full of life, beauty, and possibilities.

“Tonight, we celebrate our grand opening together with something truly special — hosting the Miss Universe Thailand Welcome Party. It’s an unforgettable way to begin our journey, and to share this moment with all of you.”

With the grand opening setting the stage, the evening blossomed into a memorable celebration as guests gathered to welcome the beautiful Miss Universe Thailand 2025 contestants.

White Pearl Welcome Party of Miss Universe Thailand 2025

Together with Ayana, Kora Beach Resort Phuket proudly hosted the White Pearl Welcome Party,

officially welcoming all Miss Universe Thailand 2025 contestants to Phuket, the host city for this year’s

competition.

The resort’s pool area was reimagined as a glamorous runway, where guests dined in the swimming

pool while enjoying the contestants’ grand entrance as they presented themselves for the first time in

Phuket. Live performances and mermaid appearances added an elegant touch to the evening.

The night featured the presentation of the Shining Pearl Award, recognising those contestants who

shone brightest. The awardees were:

• Adale Naruemol Phimphakdee — Miss Universe Phuket 2025 (Winner)

• Veena Praveenar Singh — Miss Universe Saraburi 2025 (Runner-up)

• Ploy Amondine Grasset — Miss Universe Pathum Thani 2025 (Runner-up)

• Praewwanich Ruangthong — Miss Universe Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 2025 (Runner-up)

• Sania Mariam Doumbouya — Miss Universe Nakhon Pathom 2025 (Runner-up)

Hosting the Official Opening Ceremony alongside the prestigious White Pearl Welcome Party has

solidified Kora Beach Resort Phuket’s position as a world-class resort and official home for Miss

Universe Thailand 2025, as well as the forthcoming 74th Miss Universe pageant. With these landmark

events, the resort is set to elevate Phuket’s standing as a global destination through unforgettable

experiences and impeccable hospitality.

