Rooftop bars in Bangkok: A guide to the most stunning views and relaxing vibes

PHOTO: Seen Rooftop Bangkok

Bangkok is renowned for its rooftop bar scene, and with so many incredible options to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 most stunning and relaxing rooftop bars in the city, each with its own unique charm and personality. Whether you’re a first-time visitor to Bangkok or a seasoned traveller, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to experience these incredible venues.

From romantic and intimate to lively and energetic, each rooftop bar on our list offers a unique experience, but they all have one thing in common – they are the perfect place to unwind and take in the stunning beauty of Bangkok. Sip on expertly crafted cocktails, sample exquisite cuisine, and take in the breathtaking views of the cityscape that stretches out before you. So let’s get started!

Cru Champagne Bar

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, 999/99 Rama I Rd, Phatumwan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Get ready to soar high above Bangkok’s bustling metropolis, a glass of bubbly in hand, and experience the ultimate in open-air revelry. The newest addition to Bangkok’s aerial bar scene, CRU Champagne Bar, is calling your name!

Perched on the 59th floor of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Centralworld, this chic spot boasts a 360-degree view of the city skyline that will leave you speechless. From the majestic Chao Phraya River to the Royal Thai Polo Club, and other iconic landmarks, the sights are simply breathtaking.

But that’s not all – CRU offers an exclusive selection of G.H. Mumm Champagne that you won’t find anywhere else in Thailand. And if you’re in the mood for something a little different, their bespoke and classic cocktails are sure to hit the spot.

For the perfect Insta-worthy shot of Bangkok, head to CRU around 6 pm to catch the golden hour and witness the city light up before your very eyes. It’s a truly magical experience that you won’t want to miss.

ABar Rooftop

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:00 – 01:00

Address: 199 Sukhumvit Soi 22, Klongton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

With an impressive selection of over 50 different types of gin, ABar Rooftop is a gin lover’s paradise. From signature G&Ts to innovative cocktails, every sip is an experience to savour.

ABar Rooftop is split into two distinct venues, each with its own unique style. The Victorian-inspired cocktail den boasts moody, elegant interiors with dark wood, black marble, and brass details. It’s reminiscent of Victorian London and retro-Manhattan. Moreover, the outdoor terrace provides the perfect spot to puff on vintage cigars whilst admiring the glittering skyscrapers of Sukhumvit. The rooftop venue, on the other hand, is a more relaxed and casual space. It’s full of garden plants and cushioned seats for a laid-back drink with friends.

The bar’s mixologist, Rojanat Chareonsri, has honed his skills in Washington DC and Bangkok. He focuses on premium dark spirits, with whiskey, rum, and cognac all featuring heavily. The drinks may not be experimental, but they are innovative and packed with flavour. Try the Study in Stone, a sour made with Nusa Cana rum, sherry cream, citrus oleo saccharum (macerated lemon oil), and lemon, or The Oxford, a reinvented classic cocktail made with Martell VSOP cognac, cardamom syrup, and aromatic bitters.

MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar

Opening Hours: Daily, 17:30 – 00:30

Address: 32nd Floor SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar is located on the 32nd floor of the SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok in the Sukhumvit area. With stunning views over the city skyline and Benjasiri Park, MOJJO offers a mid-century Cuban vibe. Thus, it’s perfect for those seeking a cosy and rustic atmosphere.

The bar boasts both indoor and outdoor seating options. Therefore, it’s ideal for enjoying snazzy cocktails and innovative South American tapas. You’ll also find rum-heavy drinks, authentic cigars, and lively Latin music to get you in the party mood. Let MOJJO’s in-house DJ transport you back to 1905 Havana with its vibrant beats.

Sip on handcrafted rum and whiskey-centric cocktails, including the special signature drink created just for your personality. The South American-inspired menu serves a plethora of bite-sized snacks that pack a punch. You won’t want to miss the monthly music events, themed parties, and social fiestas that make MOJJO the ultimate happening venue.

Don’t forget to check out the sister rooftop Vanilla Sky and the amazing rooftop pool by booking your stay at the 5-star SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok. Come unlock your mind and let the sky be the limit at MOJJO Rooftop Lounge & Bar.

SEEN Restaurant & Bar Bangkok

Opening Hours: Daily, 11:00 – 00:00

Address: Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel 257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

Are you seeking a breathtaking rooftop bar with magnificent vistas and an ultra-chic ambience? Behold Seen Restaurant & Bar in Bangkok! This multi-sensory playground overlooks the enchanting city skyline and the Chao Phraya river, providing the perfect haven to indulge in divine cocktails and savour global-inspired gastronomy.

With a modern Portuguese-Brazilian menu designed by the esteemed celebrity chef Olivier da Costa, this trendy hotspot is unequivocally the place to see and be seen. And the award-winning mixology team behind the bar crafts tantalizing and imaginative libations that will have you feeling like royalty.

Yet, it’s not just about the culinary delights and beverages; the atmosphere at Seen is absolutely electric, pulsating with sultry beats and a whimsical, sophisticated decor that will keep you captivated all evening long.

So, gather your companions and hop aboard the complimentary shuttle ferry from Sathorn Pier to embark on the ultimate rooftop dining and drinking experience. And don’t forget to snap a selfie with the resplendent city views as your divine backdrop!

Penthouse Bar + Grill

Opening Hours: Daily, 12:00 – 15:00 and 17:30 – 02:00

Address: 34th – 36th Floor, Park Hyatt Bangkok, 88 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Get ready to be blown away by Park Hyatt’s luxurious Penthouse Bar + Grill. The rooftop bar offers a stunning 360-degree view of Bangkok’s bustling central business district. Take a seat at the al fresco section surrounded by lush greenery and sip on a refreshing tropical cocktail.

Start with a Queen of Heart, a delectable mix of butter-washed Calvados, pear liquor, malic acid, cucumber syrup, tonic water, and garden bitters. Or try an amaretto sour from the Bartender’s Selection. Pair your drinks with mouth-watering small bites like jumbo crab cakes and Cajun Chicken wings.

Climb up the stairs from the second level to enjoy the full al fresco rooftop experience. Unlike the main bar, the rooftop space offers a more relaxed vibe. You’ll find smaller bars that offer barmen a bit more privacy, creating a less pretentious atmosphere. And of course, the view is simply unbeatable.

Follow us on :













End your day with a stunning view of the sunset during golden hour. It’s the perfect way to complete your Penthouse Rooftop experience.

With so many incredible rooftop bars in Bangkok, it’s hard to choose just five! But no matter which one you choose to visit, you’re sure to be swept away by the stunning views, relaxing vibes, and delicious cocktails. As you ascend to the top of each building, you’ll feel the excitement building inside you. As the doors to the rooftop bars open, you’ll be greeted by the most stunning views of the city skyline. The warm tropical breeze, the twinkling lights, and the lively atmosphere will transport you to a world of luxury and indulgence.