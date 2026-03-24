Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think

What expats should know about Songkran flight prices, routes, and peak travel days

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: March 24, 2026, 2:55 PM
762 6 minutes read
Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think | Thaiger
Photo taken from the TAT New Dehli Facebook page & Photo by onlyyouqj

Flights that normally cost 1,500 baht are hitting 8,000 baht during Songkran 2026. If you haven’t booked yet, you’re running late, but not out of options. Thailand’s April 13 to 15 public holidays create a natural five-day break that will push roughly 2.7 million domestic passengers through the country’s six major airports.

The good news? Government intervention, including a 30% fare discount on 11 priority routes, means Songkran domestic flights may actually be easier to book than in recent years.

On this page

Section (Click to jump) Short summary
The 2026 Songkran calendar creates a five-day travel window Songkran’s public holidays create a five-day break that is expected to drive heavy domestic flight demand across Thailand.
Bangkok’s two-airports: BKK vs DMK Choosing the correct Bangkok airport is important because airlines are split between BKK and DMK, and transfers between them can be slow.
Pricing and government intervention Songkran fares usually rise sharply, but government action has reduced prices on several key domestic routes.
Airline comparison table Each airline differs on baggage, airport base, and strengths, so the best choice depends on route, budget, and service level.
Passenger rights and compensation Thai rules provide compensation and support for delays and cancellations, especially during busy travel periods like Songkran.
Passport and ID requirements for expats Foreign travellers should carry their original passport and make sure the booking name matches it exactly.
Airport logistics and Songkran packing Songkran travellers should allow extra airport time, avoid unnecessary transfers, and pack carefully for water-related travel conditions.
Songkran domestic flights checklist A simple pre-flight checklist can help reduce common Songkran travel problems around baggage, timing, and documents.
Know the system, plan smart, fly safe Flying during Songkran is still manageable if you book early, choose the right airport, and prepare for peak-season conditions.

 

The 2026 Songkran calendar creates a five-day travel window

Songkran’s official holidays fall on Monday, April 13, through Wednesday, April 15. Combined with the April 11 to 12 weekend, a lot of people in Thailand will get five straight days off. The busiest departure days are April 10 to 12, with return surges on April 15 to 16.

Don’t assume Songkran ends April 15 everywhere. Pattaya celebrates Wan Lai on April 19, whilst Chon Buri runs festivals through April 20. If planning beach travel, treat April 19 to 20 as equally important for flight availability.

Thailand’s “Seven Deadly Days” road statistics from Songkran 2025 show why flying beats driving: 1,538 accidents, 1,495 injuries, and 253 deaths, with 70% to 80% involving motorcycles.

Related Articles

Bangkok’s two-airports: BKK vs DMK

Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Wego Travel Blog

Knowing which Bangkok airport your airline uses is critical. Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK) are 45 kilometres apart, and transfers during Songkran traffic can take over two hours.

Suvarnabhumi (BKK) carriers:

Thai Airways operates nine domestic flight routes and is deploying wide-body aircraft for Songkran in Thailand to maximise capacity. Bangkok Airways holds the Koh Samui monopoly and includes 20 kilograms of baggage, meals, and lounge access. Thai VietJet operates from both BKK and DMK.

Don Mueang (DMK) carriers:

Thai AirAsia is Thailand’s largest domestic carrier (37% market share) with roughly 10,000 additional Songkran seats. Thai Lion Air runs 24-plus routes and is “almost never full, even during Songkran”. Nok Air serves 24-28 routes but was delisted in January 2025 and had international flights suspended due to safety concerns. Book with caution.

The 11 government-priority routes are Bangkok to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Koh Samui, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Pricing and government intervention

Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think | News by Thaiger
Photo by jcomp from Freepik

Songkran flights typically cost two to five times normal prices. Bangkok-Chiang Mai jumps from 1,000 to 1,500 baht to 5,000 to 8,000 baht during peaks.

For 2026, the government has capped fares at 30% below maximum ceilings on 11 priority routes. Bangkok-Chiang Mai peaks at roughly 3,500 baht instead of 5,000 baht. CAAT deputy director Sarun Benjanirat confirmed no abnormal fare surges have been detected.

Fare ceilings (one-way):

Route Low-cost ceiling Full-service ceiling
Bangkok to Chiang Mai ∼5,320 baht ∼7,358 baht
Bangkok to Phuket ∼6,561 baht ∼9,074 baht
Bangkok to Krabi ∼6,288 baht ∼8,697 baht

Booking tips:

Use Google Flights or Skyscanner, then book directly for government discounts. Check both BKK and DMK as prices vary significantly. Fly April 10 to 11 or return April 17 to 18 to avoid peak pricing. Early morning and late evening flights are cheapest and dodge weather delays. Use Wise or Revolut to avoid foreign transaction fees.

Airline comparison table

Passengers checking in for Songkran domestic flights at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, highlighting the travel rush.
Photo taken from the Thai Airways website
Airline Hub Checked baggage Carry-on Best for
Thai Airways BKK 1 piece × 23 kg* 7 kg Full-service, wide-body comfort
Bangkok Airways BKK 20 kg 5 kg Koh Samui, lounge access
Thai AirAsia DMK None (base) 7 kg Budget, highest frequency
Thai Lion Air DMK 0-10 kg 7 kg** Last-minute availability
Nok Air DMK Varies 7 kg Widest destinations
Thai VietJet Both 0-20 kg 7 kg Competitive pricing

*CRITICAL CHANGE: Thai Airways switched to piece-based baggage on March 2, 2026. You now get one 23 kg bag maximum, not multiple bags totalling 23 kg.

**Thai Lion Air enforces a smaller carry-on (40 × 30 × 20 cm).

LCCs charge significantly more for airport baggage purchases. AirAsia charges roughly six US dollars for counter check-in. Check in online via airline apps 14 days before departure.

Passenger rights and compensation

CAAT Regulation No. 101 provides real compensation for disruptions. Delays of over two hours get you food, drinks, and communication access. Delays over five hours trigger 1,200 baht cash compensation plus refund options. Cancellations within seven days of departure pay 1,500 baht. File complaints at the CAAT website.

Songkran disruptions typically come from afternoon thunderstorms, airport congestion, and road traffic. Minimise risk by flying early morning around 6am to 8am, avoiding April 11 to 12 departures, using Airport Rail Link (BKK) or SRT Red Line (DMK), and checking in online.

As far as it is, the CAAT stated that air fares on selected domestic routes will be cut by 15 to 30% over the Songkran holiday. With this, you might be lucky with finding flights that will fit within your budget, but better check early and often.

Passport and ID requirements for expats

A traveler holds a valid passport while preparing for Songkran domestic flights, emphasizing ID requirements for expats.
Photo by kit from Unsplash

Since January 16, 2024, foreign nationals must present a valid original passport for domestic flights. Thai driving licences or pink cards are sometimes accepted, but enforcement is inconsistent. Furthermore, for travellers also planning international trips, it is worth understanding the most common reasons people are denied entry into Thailand before they travel.

Critical rule: your name on the booking must exactly match your passport. Thai systems are strict about spelling, middle names, and hyphens. Airlines charge fees for corrections processed at least three hours before departure.

All airline websites work in English. For payment issues with 3D Secure verification, try Traveloka or Trip.com for smoother foreign card processing.

Airport logistics and Songkran packing

Arrive two to three hours before departure during Songkran peaks to account for queues.

Suvarnabhumi (BKK) serves domestic flights from Concourses A and B on Level 4. Use the Airport Rail Link (every 12 to 15 minutes) to avoid traffic. Free parking is typically offered April 12-16 in Long-Term Zone C.

Don Mueang (DMK) uses Terminal 2 for domestic flights. The SRT Red Line connects to Bang Sue Central for MRT interchange. Never plan BKK-DMK transfers during Songkran.

Songkran packing:

Songkran is relatively lightweight when it comes to what you need to pack, but it is nice to have a couple of essentials on hand. Most of these essentials can be found anywhere espeially coming up to the holiday, but

Water guns go in checked baggage only. Nam Ob Thai (scented water for Buddha bathing) must follow LAG rules: containers under 100 millilitres in a one-litre clear bag. Power banks stay in cabin luggage (strictly prohibited in checked bags due to fire risk).

However, to avoid risking any issues, it is suggested to avoid taking any gun-like objects. Better to buy water guns at the destination you are going to, anyway, since they are relatively cheap unless you have those electric ones.

Pack a waterproof pouch for passport, phone, power bank, and payment cards. Bring quick-dry clothing, strong-grip shoes (pavements get slick and people have got stuck in their slippers before), and a light layer for cold aircraft cabins.

Songkran domestic flights checklist

Why flying this Songkran 2026 might actually be cheaper than you think | News by Thaiger
Photo by PBXStudio from Shutterstock.com
  • Book now – compare BKK and DMK options
  • Verify airport matches your airline
  • Check passport – name must exactly match booking
  • Pre-buy baggage online (cheaper than airport)
  • Check in online 24 hours before
  • Use rail – Airport Link (BKK) or Red Line (DMK)
  • Pack a waterproof pouch for documents and electronics
  • Arrive 2 to 3 hours early for Songkran crowds

Know the system, plan smart, fly safe

Songkran 2026 offers both challenges and opportunities. Government fare intervention and expanded capacity make domestic flights more accessible than in recent years, despite higher fuel costs.

Book immediately if you haven’t, choose your airport deliberately (BKK for full-service, DMK for budget), check in online, and fly early morning. New passenger protections mean real compensation for disruptions. And remember, pack accordingly.

Sources

Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) Regulation No. 101

Airports of Thailand (AOT) shuttle services and procedures

Thai Airways domestic routes and check-in policies

Bangkok Airways baggage allowances

Thai VietJet route map and baggage policies

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: March 24, 2026, 2:55 PM
762 6 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.