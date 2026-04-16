4 Pattaya taxi riders and bar guards arrested for attacking 2 foreigners

Four Thai men, including motorcycle taxi riders and bar security guards, were arrested after a viral video showed them attacking two foreigners during Songkran celebrations in Pattaya.

The video was shared by the SiamChon News Facebook page on April 13 with a caption claiming that Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders attacked a foreign tourist in Soi Pattaya 6 after he sprayed water at them.

In the footage, four to five Thai men are seen attacking a foreign man in a white shirt in the middle of the alley. Three of the attackers appeared to be wearing orange motorcycle taxi vests.

Another foreign man in a blue shirt then stepped in to help his friend, but was also attacked. A witness told the page that the two foreigners had gone to the area to join the Songkran water fight and sprayed water at a group of taxi riders, which led to the assault.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station initially told the media that neither side had filed a complaint. However, the video drew strong criticism from Thai netizens, prompting police to take action.

Yesterday, April 15, police summoned six suspects for questioning, including motorcycle taxi riders and bar guards. The report stated that the group admitted to attacking the two foreigners but claimed the pair had first assaulted a Thai man taking part in the water fight.

The suspects said they stepped in to help the Thai man and then became involved in a heated argument with the foreigners before the violence escalated.

Police are now trying to identify the two foreigners and summon them for questioning as part of further legal action. No charges have yet been announced against the suspects.

According to the report, the two motorcycle taxi riders are under probation. No penalty details were given for the security guards.