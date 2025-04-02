Songkran essentials: What you need for an awesome water festival

Every April, Thailand erupts into the world’s biggest, wildest and wettest water fight. But Songkran, the Thai New Year, is more than just a massive street splash fest; it’s a celebration of renewal, tradition and togetherness.

Recently recognized as a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage, Songkran has deep roots in Thai culture. Traditionally, it was about honouring elders, visiting temples, and washing away bad luck to welcome the new year with a fresh start. Today, it still holds that meaning, but it has also transformed into an all-out water war where absolutely no one is safe from a surprise soaking.

Here’s everything you need to survive and thrive during Thailand’s most exhilarating festival.

The essentials of Songkran that you need

What you need to join the madness

Waterproof sunscreen – trust us, you’ll need it!

Songkran happens in mid-April, which means the sun is blazing. Between dodging water ambushes and running through the streets, your skin is going to be exposed all day. Slather on waterproof sunscreen unless you want to end up looking like a boiled shrimp.

If you are wondering about where you can find sunscreen, almost every mall should have pharmacies like Boots or Watsons or even online on Lazada or Shopee where you could grab a cheap one, expensive one, or get them for special promotions. Also, 7-11 should have some as well but if others have the same idea, you will it becomes scarcer getting close to the holiday so make sure to grab it now.

A water gun – go big or go home!

This is your primary weapon, While some go for tiny pistols, seasoned Songkran warriors wield massive, high-powered water blasters. Bonus points if yours has a giant water tank, so you don’t have to refill it every five seconds. If you don’t have a gun, don’t worry; buckets work just fine, and some people even use hoses.

Increasingly popular choices that are appearing right now are electronic water guns that can change fire modes and even how much power they shoot. You can find these water guns on Shopee and Lazada but if you are not able to order on time, there are water guns in about every store and even on the street where the price can range from 200 to 1000 baht (depending on what you get and who you get it from).

A floral shirt, because it’s the uniform of fun

Nothing screams “I’m ready for Songkran!” like a loud colourful floral shirt. These Hawaiian-style shirts are the unofficial dress code for the festival, and you’ll find them sold everywhere in the days leading up to Songkran. It’s about blending in with the party spirit.

Elephant pants are optional, but you’ll look the part

If you want to go full “embracing the Thai lifestyle,” throw on a pair of loose-fitting elephant pants. They’re comfy, quick-drying, easy to find and tells the world you’re ready to get drenched and party.

A waterproof bag to keep your phone safe

Unless you want your phone to experience an unexpected Songkran funeral, keep it in a waterproof pouch. Water comes from every direction- above, behind, even from sneaky kids with buckets- and your electronics won’t survive the ambush.

You can find waterproof bags and compact phone pouches at 7-11s too as well as online and street vendors but remember that it might be pretty scarce getting close to the festival day so get them now.

The perfect water battle stance

Before you head out, practice your best water gun stance in front of the mirror. Will you go for the sneaky sniper approach, waiting for the perfect moment to soak an unsuspecting victim? Or will you go full Rambo, dual-wielding water guns and charging into chaos? Whatever your style, own it.

You will be in a photo, might as well look cool (or goofy) while you are at it.

A Songkran selfie is only for the brave!

Think you can snap a photo without getting soaked? Good luck! The second you pull out your phone, you become a prime target. But if you manage to capture the perfect mid-splash selfie, consider it a badge of honour (or a disaster if you are half-glass-empty).

Make new friends because everyone is in this together!

Songkran is about celebration and connection. Whether you’re teaming up in a splash war or exchanging smiles with strangers, this festival brings people together. Don’t forget to say “Sawasdee Pee Mai!” (Happy New Year!) to spread the festive spirit.

What NOT to do during Songkran

Don’t start the water fight on the wrong days

Songkran officially takes place from April 13 to 15. If you start throwing water before or after, you’ll get some serious side-eye—nobody wants to be drenched on their way to work on April 16th.

Don’t use ice-cold water unless you want enemies

Look, splashing water is fun. Dumping a bucket of near-freezing water on someone’s head? Not so much. If you do this, don’t be surprised if you suddenly find yourself on the receiving end of a coordinated splash attack.

Don’t target people who don’t want to participate

Some people have places to be. If someone’s wearing business clothes or trying to avoid the chaos, don’t be the person who ruins their day. Although you will see it now and then, maybe it’s for the best to not splash water on people driving motorcycles. as it can cause them to lose control.

Drink responsibly – it’s hot, you’re wet, and things can get messy

Alcohol, dehydration and hours of running around are trouble. If you’re partying in places like Khao San Road, pace yourself. Stay hydrated, eat properly, and don’t be that person who passes out in a puddle.

Alcohol during Songkran is also one of the major killers that cause a lot of injuries and deaths during this period so have fun but be responsible with your drink.

Pick a meeting spot beforehand to avoid getting lost

Crowds are massive, phones get soaked, and everyone’s wearing the same floral shirt. Pick a dry, easy-to-find meetup point, so you’re not searching for your friends all day.

No Water in temples, restaurants, or inside public transport

Respect the traditions—Songkran is fun, but it also has cultural and religious significance. Keep the water fights out of sacred spaces, and restaurants (even street restaurants), and, for the love of all things dry, don’t drench someone inside a taxi or a bus.

Final Songkran tips

Stay hydrated: Y es, you’ll be wet, but you still need to drink water.

Y Wear quick-drying clothes and flip-flops: W et sneakers = blisters.

W Keep an open mind: you will get soaked, so embrace it!

Songkran is all about joy, laughter, and starting the new year with positive energy. So grab your water gun, throw on that floral shirt, and get ready for the wettest, wildest, and most unforgettable festival Thailand has to offer.

Happy Songkran!