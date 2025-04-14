Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On April 13, a young child experienced distress during Songkran festivities in Phayao province when a flip-flop shoe became stuck on their foot. The incident occurred near a water tunnel behind a concert stage, where the child was enjoying the water play among tourists, including both teenagers and children.

Attempts were made to remove the shoe by pouring water over the foot to lubricate it and twisting the shoe, but these efforts proved unsuccessful. Adults then joined in, trying various methods, including twisting and prying, but the shoe remained stuck.

The child was seated by the roadside with the foot dangling to make removal easier, yet the shoe stayed firmly in place. Eventually, a pair of scissors was used to cut the shoe off, much to the child’s relief.

The flip-flop was a black rubber type, commonly worn during Songkran, and has been the subject of annual safety warnings, reported KhaoSod.

This incident highlights the potential danger of wearing rubber flip-flops during water-based festivities. When drenched, these shoes can become slippery and create a vacuum effect, leading to what is colloquially known as shoe suction, which can trap the foot inside.

In similar news, Songkran 2025 officially began on April 12, sparking a nationwide travel rush as thousands made their way to hometowns or holiday destinations across Thailand.

According to Veeris Ammarapala, Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), Krungthep Apiwat Station was especially busy, with passenger numbers expected to surpass 117,000 on the first day alone, including more than 81,000 departures.

To accommodate the surge in travellers, the SRT increased train frequency and ensured staff were on hand at all stations. Police officers were also deployed to strengthen safety and security.

On the night before Songkran, 90,347 people travelled by train, with no one left behind. The southern route recorded the highest volume at 31,036 passengers, followed by the northeastern line with 25,042 and the northern line with 17,603.

