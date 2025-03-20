Traditional or outgoing day for Songkran in Thailand?

The beloved Thai New Year’s Songkran holiday is fast approaching and it is time to unplug, take a step back, and take a well-deserved time off. Out of every major holiday in Thailand, Songkran holds the title for being the one most looked forward to, both by locals and tourists.

Given the holiday and celebratory spirit, there is no better time to take a family reunion trip. And of course, in travelling during such a hectic period of the year, who else to trust with the planning of your trip other than 12Go?

If it is your first time travelling around Thailand, why not make the experience as smooth sailing as possible? Whether it may be trains, buses, flights, or ferries, 12Go make travelling booking a quick and headache-free experience.

Going the traditional route

Is a Songkran holiday in Thailand really complete without diving into the core traditions of such a sacred period of the year? Of course, all the festivals are a must, but there’s something innately unique about experiencing the culture first-hand.

Song Nam Phra



Officially marking the first day of Songkran and the Thai New Year on April 13. The holiday period starts with a day of deep cleaning of homes and public spaces to rid the environment of bad luck from the previous year.

Following the cleanup, many take the time to pour scented water on Buddha images at temples in a traditional ritual known as Song Nam Phra. Pouring water over the shoulder and body of the Buddha images is indicative of purification and washing away the misfortunes and ill luck of the previous year, similar to the cleanup.

You may find that the scented water, infused with Thai perfume and fragrant flowers, used in the ritual is reflective of Thai history dating back to the Sukhothai period. It smells amazing and is sometimes used in water fights as well.

But remember, as a sign of respect, water is only poured over the shoulders and body of the Buddha image, not from the head down.

Although traditionally done in homes and temples, Buddha images are often erected in public spaces such as schools and shopping malls throughout the country, offering you an easy yet memorable start to the Thai New Year.

Visit a local temple

How about visiting a local temple to keep the ball rolling on the spirit of Songkran? There’s nothing that’ll integrate you into the culture and traditions of the Thai New Year as much as making merit at the temple.

To give alms to monks on such a special day, many families wake up early to prepare food and other essentials for the monks as a way of earning merit.

In giving alms, it’s the thought that counts. You don’t have to wake up early, cook a bunch of food, and prepare days in advance like many Thai families would. A simple pre-packaged food from a vendor has the same effect, if your heart is in the right place, of course.

Visiting a temple during Songkran is also the perfect time to get a glimpse into traditions and Buddhism. Regardless of your religious beliefs, listening, Dharma talks, and reflecting on the teachings of the Buddha can be the perfect fresh start to a new year.

Where to go for waterfighting fun?

With a nationwide holiday, fun and exciting events and festivals are sure to pop up. If you are travelling to Thailand for the first time, there are a few periods throughout the year that can match up to the hype around the Songkran holidays.

Suppose you are travelling to the many provinces of Thailand. In that case, 12Go offers a quick and easy method of booking all your travel tickets, leaving you to worry about what’s truly important: your holiday and travel itinerary.

Bangkok

As the first choice for many, Bangkok is undoubtedly one of the best places to celebrate Songkran if you are looking to fully immerse yourself in the festivities held in the capital. Held annually from April 13 to 15, some of the busiest yet most exciting hotspots such as Khao San Road, Silom, and Siam come alive with energetic waterfights.

Bangkok is also home to many music festivals that are held annually. S2O and Siam Songkran Music Festivals are among the few most anticipated events. If you are looking for a party, you are not short of options here.

Pattaya

While most of Thailand wraps up the festivities by April 15, Pattaya keeps the party going until the 19th, which is why the coastal city is another must-visit destination for Songkran. The ever-so jam-packed Beach Road swaps four tyres for a pair of shoes as the coastal road is completely closed to traffic and lined with music stages, street performances, and endless water fights.

Tickets from Bangkok to Pattaya on 12Go start at just 164 baht.

Chiang Mai

The northern city of Chiang Mai earns a permanent spot in Thailand’s must-visit cities. However, the historic province makes an even stronger case for itself during the Songkran holiday season. Think of it as killing two birds with one stone, a great opportunity to visit an underappreciated gem of Thailand without missing out on the waterfights.

Tickets from Bangkok to Chiang Mai on 12Go start at just 278 baht.

Phuket

How about heading down south to close off the chapter of your exciting visit to Thailand? Phuket is a popular destination among tourists for a reason. It’s the island that never sleeps, but its beaches are just as warm and golden as any throughout the country.

Old Phuket Town, along with Bangla Road and Patong Beach, is where you want to be for action-packed waterfights.

Tickets from Bangkok to Phuket on 12Go start at just 784 baht.

Where should you actually go?

Where you should go ultimately depends on what you are looking to get out of your holiday in Thailand. If you prefer diving into the culture and traditions of Songkran without too much thought about water fights or festivals, perhaps opting to visit less tourist-centric cities is your best bet.

Although Chiang Mai counts as less tourist-centric, you should consider the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 55 ‘secondary cities’ and take the roads less travelled. Here you can get a local experience, visit temples and take part in Songkran ceremonies to gain a deeper understanding of the customs and traditions of the holiday without worrying too much about getting wet.

But if you are all about the parties and splashing water, tourism-heavy areas such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket will be your best option. It’s busy and hectic, but extremely fun and will serve as a memorable experience for years to come.

Ultimately, the main difference between the two options is how Thailand’s Songkran celebrations are promoted. Wherever there is tourism, there’s certain to be much more going on as local governments line up activities that tourists and Thais are looking forward to.

