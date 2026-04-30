5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 30, 2026, 9:35 AM
175 6 minutes read
5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand | Thaiger
Photo by mrsiraphol from Freepik

Thailand’s property market is not one market; it is several running simultaneously. Super-luxury condos in Bangkok are growing, industrial land in the Eastern Economic Corridor is one of the standout performers of 2025 and 2026, and resort villas in Phuket are hitting rental yields of up to 15% annually.

For foreign investors, navigating all of this requires more than a listing portal. Thailand’s legal framework for foreign ownership is specific, the market has more than its share of ghost listings and inflated valuations, and choosing the wrong agency is an expensive mistake to make.

Here are five investment real estate property agencies in Thailand worth knowing about.

5 recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand

1. FazWaz

5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Services: Sales, leasing, property management, research, consultancy and investment advisory

Property types: Condos, houses, villas, land, commercial

Areas: Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Koh Samui, Hua Hin

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FazWaz sits at the top of this list because it has done something genuinely difficult in the Thai market: built a data layer that makes property valuations more transparent. The FazWaz Data Centre uses an Automated Valuation Model that synthesises historical transaction data, supply and demand gaps, and pricing trends to give investors a clearer picture of what a property is actually worth, not just what a seller is asking for it.

In a market where inflated listings and duplicate data are common, that kind of transparency matters.

The platform operates across six major regions in Thailand and gives buyers access to one of the largest selections of new-build condominiums in the country alongside a significant inventory of resale properties. Their “FazWaz Premium” service pairs investors with a dedicated account manager and provides a real-time seller dashboard that tracks how a property is performing against comparable listings.

They have also integrated alternative financing options, including rent-to-own and seller financing arrangements, which opens up a broader pool of buyers for investors looking to exit. FazWaz holds a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot based on over 469 reviews, one of the strongest public review footprints among agencies operating in Thailand.

2. ThaiPropertyInvestor

5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiPropertyInvestor Facebook page

Services: Sales, rentals, investment advisory, commercial property consultancy, due diligence, property-backed financing

Property types: Condos, houses, apartments, hotels, shophouses, office buildings, and industrial land.

Areas: Bangkok, Eastern Economic Corridor, Nakhon Ratchasima and other key investment zones

Established in 2015, ThaiPropertyInvestor has built its reputation on something most agencies in Thailand do not offer: genuine investment-grade due diligence. The firm positions itself not as a sales agent but as a trusted advisor, and that distinction shows up in how they work.

In a market where mispriced listings and incomplete disclosures are not uncommon, every property presented to a buyer goes through a verification process that checks legal encumbrances, zoning constraints, and technical factors that can significantly affect value, things like road frontage width, Floor Area Ratio, and Open Space Ratio, which dictate what can actually be built on a plot of land. These factors are often overlooked by retail buyers, but can materially impact both development potential and exit value.

The agency has built a particularly strong track record in the commercial and industrial segments, with a solid presence in the Eastern Economic Corridor, where industrial land and logistics assets have become standout performers. They also offer Kai-Fark (sale with right of redemption) and mortgage services for property owners needing liquidity, with all contracts registered officially at the Department of Lands.

In 2025, ThaiPropertyInvestor won awards across three of Thailand’s most prominent real estate platforms in Thailand, DDproperty, DotProperty, and LivingInsider, covering sales, rentals, and commercial advisory. For investors who want a more analytical, yield-focused approach rather than a generic brokerage experience, this is the firm to speak to first.

3. JLL Thailand

5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo via JLL Thailand

Services: Capital markets advisory, industrial and logistics transactions, hotels and hospitality brokerage, property and asset management, research and consulting

Property types: Commercial real estate, industrial land, hotels, large-scale development projects

Areas: Bangkok and nationwide for major transactions

JLL Thailand is the agency to call when the deal is large, complex, or both. The real estate firm has been operating in Thailand since approximately 1989, and its track record is documented in unusually specific terms: it has advised on US$1.3 billion in real estate investment transactions between 2016 and 2023, transacted 1,600 hectares of industrial and logistics land between 2018 and 2023, and brokered 54 hotel properties worth over 66 billion baht since 2010. It currently manages over 7.1 million square metres of property across Thailand.

That level of execution capacity is not something you find at most agencies operating in this market. JLL’s research team was named RICS Southeast Asia Research Team of the Year in 2024, and the firm’s capital markets advisory division is led by Krit Pimhataivoot, who was appointed Thailand Country Head and Head of Capital Markets in July 2025.

For investors approaching commercial assets, hospitality properties, or industrial land acquisitions that require structured advisory and professional deal management, JLL is the institutional benchmark in Thailand.

4. CBRE Thailand

5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Services: Investment property and land, residential sales and leasing, valuation and advisory, research, and property management

Property types: Luxury residential, commercial, industrial, branded residences, hospitality

Areas: Bangkok and Phuket, with nationwide advisory capability

CBRE was the first international real estate firm to establish a presence in Bangkok, opening in 1988, and that longevity has produced something valuable: a database of historical transaction data that underpins genuinely useful market research.

Their 2026 outlook identifies a clear divergence in the Bangkok market. Luxury and super-luxury condominiums in the Sukhumvit, Silom, Sathon, and Lumpini corridors are seeing asking price growth of up to 15% year on year, while mid-market and suburban assets face headwinds from mortgage rejection rates and excess supply.

CBRE is the agency most closely associated with Thailand’s branded residence sector, a niche where Thailand ranks second globally behind Dubai. These properties, managed by global hotel brands and offering investors guaranteed quality management and international brand recognition, are a growing focus for high-net-worth buyers from Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

Luxury condominium rental yields are peaking at 6.1% in prime Bangkok locations, and serviced apartment rents rose 8.5% year on year in 2025. For investors prioritising wealth preservation and premium asset management in Bangkok or Phuket, CBRE’s research depth and service breadth make it one of the more credible options in the market.

5. Siam Real Estate

5 of the most recommended investment real estate property agencies in Thailand | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from Siam Real Estate Facebook page

Services: Residential and commercial brokerage, foreign buyer facilitation, market reports, property management

Property types: Condos, villas, land, hotels and commercial properties

Areas: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Krabi, Pattaya, Phuket, Koh Samui

Founded in Phuket in 2003 by Richard Lusted, Siam Real Estate has over two decades of operating history and a multi-market footprint that covers most of the destinations foreign investors actually care about in Thailand. The firm has an explicit focus on international buyers, with a newsletter reaching over 65,000 prospects and a team that includes professionals with CIPS credentials and valuation training through TREBS.

A Bangkok branch was added after the initial Phuket launch, giving the agency genuine cross-market reach rather than a single-city focus.

For investors building a portfolio across both resort and urban markets, Phuket villas alongside Bangkok condominiums, for instance, Siam Real Estate’s combination of long operating history, detailed team disclosure, and multi-region presence makes it a practical starting point.

The firm is particularly well-suited to foreign buyers navigating the Thai market for the first time, where having an agency that understands ownership structuring, legal coordination, and the practical realities of cross-border transactions is worth more than access to the largest possible listing database.

No. Agency Summary/highlights
1 FazWaz Strong for data-driven residential investing, with transparent valuation tools, broad regional coverage, and alternative financing options.
2 ThaiPropertyInvestor Best suited to investors who want serious due diligence, especially in commercial and industrial property, with a clear advisory focus.
3 JLL Thailand A strong institutional choice for large, complex transactions in capital markets, industrial land, hotels, and major commercial assets.
4 CBRE Thailand Well known for premium Bangkok and Phuket assets, with strong research depth and particular strength in luxury and branded residences.
5 Siam Real Estate A practical option for foreign buyers entering Thailand for the first time, with long market experience and broad resort-to-city coverage.

 

A note before you sign anything

Whichever real estate agency you work with in Thailand, there are a few practical steps worth taking before committing to anything. Confirm fees and scope in writing before viewing deposits or reservation payments change hands. For rental yield strategies, verify who is actually guaranteeing the return; project developers and agencies are different counterparties with different levels of accountability.

And if your investment depends on consistent post-purchase management, shortlist agencies with documented property management operations rather than treating that as something to figure out after the purchase.

Thailand offers genuinely attractive returns in the right asset classes and locations in 2026. The agencies above represent some of the more credible options for navigating the market, but the due diligence still starts with you.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 30, 2026, 9:35 AM
175 6 minutes read

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