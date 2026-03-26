The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket

Visionary London-based real estate company reveals two highly sustainable projects in the Pearl of the Andaman

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 26, 2026, 5:30 PM
73 3 minutes read
The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | Thaiger
The launch of The ZERO Phuket in Bangkok, hosted at Soho House

Phuket is one of the world’s most desirable destinations for couples and families who want to leave their busy urban lives behind and write a new chapter of their story in paradise. Now, one pioneering British company is giving eco-conscious international investors the chance to escape to this tropical Thai island and live in harmony with the environment.

Founded in London in 2019, The Zero set an unprecedented benchmark for sustainable living with Zero London, its sell-out zero-carbon project in the UK capital. Having redefined the British real estate sector, this visionary company is now expanding in Phuket with two outstanding residences that pair British construction standards with Thailand’s natural beauty and warm hospitality to ensure a cleaner, greener future for Phuket.

At the heart of The Zero is a philosophy of sustainability and positive social impact, with a focus on creating homes that minimise environmental impact while contributing positively to local communities.

The Zero has now unveiled two properties in the “Pearl of the Andaman” which command prime locations close to the island’s highly sought-after sunset coast, surrounded by world-class amenities such as international schools, hospitals and shopping malls, as well as Michelin-starred restaurants, trendy beach clubs, championship golf courses and pickleball courts.

More than just a place to live and rest, these residences are spaces to grow together. Each EIA-approved development treads softly on the planet, with solar power, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient design.

The Zero Bang Tao

The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Living Room – The Zero Bang Tao

A lifestyle-focused boutique residence in the heart of Phuket’s luxury corridor

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The Zero will make its highly-anticipated debut in Phuket with the launch of its flagship project, The Zero Bang Tao, which is nestled in an elite area of the island, just minutes from the golden sands of Bang Tao Beach on the sunset coast.

This intimate property comprises 85 bright, modern residences in a single seven-story building designed to blend into the tropical landscape and maximise natural light. Guests can cool off in the pool, stroll along shady garden paths, work out at the gym, and enjoy healthy cuisine at the restaurant. It will also become Phuket’s first single-use plastic-free condominium.

The Zero Bang Tao is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2027, with prices starting from 4.6 million Thai baht, a projected ROI of circa 11% per year and capital growth of up to 25%.

Silhouette by The Zero Phuket

The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | News by Thaiger
Silhouette by The Zero Phuket Rooftop

An eco-friendly retreat nestled amid nature with close proximity to the airport

Nestled in the natural coastal landscapes of northwest Phuket, between Sirinat National Park and Nai Yang Beach, Silhouette by The Zero Phuket is an eco-smart beachfront retreat with 150 contemporary residences, a restaurant, rooftop pool and bar, spa, gym, kids’ club, golf simulator, padel courts, and co-working spaces. This low-density development blurs the boundaries between indoors and out, with options ranging from studios to two-bedroom penthouses, all supported by hotel-style services and management.

Silhouette By The Zero Phuket is scheduled to open in Q3 2028, with prices starting from 4.4 million Thai baht, a projected ROI of circa 11% per year and capital growth of up to 25%.

The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | News by Thaiger

The Zero is led by CEO Anthony Bygraves MSyI, whose hands-on approach, attention to detail, technical expertise and business acumen are now shaping the company’s vision.

“At The Zero, we understand that today’s new generation of investors and homeowners craves a different style of living, which feels organically woven into the landscape and community, rather than imposed upon it.

“The eco-sensitive design of The Zero Bang Tao and Silhouette By The Zero Phuket means that residents can benefit from strong connectivity and world-class infrastructure, while also minimising their impact on the environment. As Phuket evolves into a smart, connected island, The Zero offers a sustainable future, with strong returns, lifestyle opportunities and peace of mind.”

The Zero is already making waves in Thailand’s real estate sector; The Zero Bang Tao was named as the “Best Sustainable Residential Development – Phuket” at the Dot Property Thailand Awards 2025. The company is also deeply committed to making a positive difference in the country through its long-term support of the Asia Center Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children.

Press release

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 26, 2026, 5:30 PM
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