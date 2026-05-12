Issara Real Estate recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026 for real estate agency website, Thailand

Issara Real Estate, a boutique luxury real estate agency based in Cherngtalay, Phuket, has been named an Award Winner at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026 in the category of Real Estate Agency Website, Thailand. The award, presented at a ceremony in Bangkok, recognises excellence in the real estate industry across the Asia Pacific region and is among the most respected industry accolades in the property sector.

The winning platform, issararealestate.com, was recognised for the quality and usefulness of its market information, the clarity of its user interface and design, its compatibility across devices and screen sizes, and its overall accessibility for an international audience. In a market where many property websites function primarily as listing databases, Issara Real Estate built something deliberately different.

Built around the client, not the listing

The Issara Real Estate website was conceived from the outset as a resource for serious international buyers navigating one of Southeast Asia’s most active luxury property markets. Rather than presenting an endless catalogue of properties, the platform prioritises informed decision-making, giving buyers the context and insight they need to approach the Phuket property market with confidence.

For international buyers researching a purchase in Phuket, understanding the legal framework, ownership structures and acquisition costs is as important as finding the right property. The Issara Real Estate platform addresses all of this directly, with a comprehensive library of guides covering everything from the property buying process in Phuket through to a detailed breakdown of Phuket property tax and legal costs.

Elliot Butler, Founder & Managing Director, Issara Real Estate, said…

“Being recognised as an award winner for our website is just a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every day, with the main purpose of providing a better client experience. We never set out to build the biggest platform in Phuket. We set out to build the most useful one.”

A platform that reflects a broader philosophy

The recognition comes at a significant moment for Issara Real Estate, which has grown steadily since its founding on the back of a clear positioning: a smaller, more client-focused agency that prioritises the quality of each client relationship over the volume of transactions it handles.

That philosophy extends directly to the way Issara Real Estate approaches its online presence. Where many real estate websites in Phuket are built primarily to capture leads, the Issara Real Estate platform is built to educate. Prospective buyers can explore in-depth guides on buying property in Phuket as a foreign buyer, understand the differences between freehold and leasehold ownership in Phuket, and research the best areas to buy before they have even made an enquiry.

Butler points to the diversity of the agency’s client base as the reason the platform was built the way it was

“We appreciate that every client has a different set of motivating factors. Some are buying a lifestyle asset. Some are making a calculated investment decision. Some are relocating with their families. The platform is designed to speak to all of them honestly, without pushing anyone toward a particular outcome.”

Phuket’s luxury property market demands a higher standard

The timing of the award reflects broader momentum in the Phuket luxury property market, where international buyer demand has remained robust, and the bar for professional representation has risen accordingly. Buyers acquiring premium properties in Phuket are increasingly sophisticated, and they expect the agencies they work with to match that standard across every touchpoint, including the digital one.

For sellers, an award-winning platform with genuine international reach changes the calculus considerably. Positioning a premium property in Phuket’s competitive luxury market requires more than just listing it on a portal and waiting for enquiries. It requires expert marketing, targeted reach, and a platform credible enough to attract the right buyer from across the globe.

Issara Real Estate works with buyers and investors from the UK, Australia, Europe and across Asia, many of whom begin their property search online before they have ever visited the island. The platform is designed to serve that journey from the very first search, providing the kind of honest, detailed information that builds trust before a conversation has even started.

For those considering property investment in Phuket, the website offers a thorough analysis of the investment case, including guidance on the best areas, legal considerations specific to foreign ownership, and what to expect across the full acquisition process.

Recognition that reflects the team

For Butler, the award means more than a website accolade.

“This recognition is not just about the website. It is about the standard our team holds themselves to across everything we do. The platform is an extension of how we work with clients every day: clearly, honestly, and with their best interests at the centre of every decision.”

Issara Real Estate is a boutique agency operating from Cherngtalay in the heart of Phuket’s north-west property corridor. The team works across Phuket’s most sought-after locations, including Bang Tao, Layan, Surin, Kamala, Laguna, Rawai and Cape Yamu, covering the full spectrum of the island’s luxury residential market from freehold condominiums to premium leasehold villas.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards recognition is one of three independent industry accolades Issara Real Estate has received in 2026. The agency was also named Best Boutique Real Estate Agency in Phuket at the Nestopa Thailand Property Agency Awards and Best Luxury Boutique Real Estate Agency in Thailand at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2026. Recognised by three independent judging panels in the same year, across different criteria and audiences, Issara Real Estate has demonstrated a consistency of standard that is hard to achieve and harder still to overlook.

Start the conversation

Whether you are researching your first property purchase in Phuket, looking to list a property with an award-winning agency, or simply want to understand how the market works before committing to anything, Issara Real Estate is the right place to start that journey.

Every client relationship begins with a no-obligation conversation. There is no sales pressure, no script, and no agenda beyond understanding what you are looking for and whether the team can genuinely help.

Reach the Issara Real Estate team via the contact page, by phone or WhatsApp on +66 80 752 1993. All enquiries are handled directly and confidentially.

Press Release