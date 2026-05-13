Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 2:34 PM
337 2 minutes read
Man drugged and robbed of 85,000 baht camera by buyer | Thaiger
Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev via The Yaroslav Shuraev Collection and jopstock via Canva

A Thai man issued a public warning after allegedly being drugged with spiked orange juice after meeting up with a buyer for his camera at a university in Bangkok, resulting in the theft of photography equipment worth 85,000 baht.

The victim shared details of the incident in a Facebook group for photography enthusiasts and said he had already filed a complaint with Hua Mak Police Station. He stated that the drugging and robbing could have caused serious harm or death.

According to the victim, he had advertised a used camera for sale for 85,000 baht in several Facebook groups before being contacted by a woman identified only as P. She later arranged to meet him at Ramkhamhaeng University on the evening of Sunday, May 10.

The woman reportedly told the seller she needed time to withdraw cash for the purchase and said her daughter would wait for the victim at the university. She also asked the man to assist her daughter with a university project while waiting, and he agreed.

Camera stolen after consuming spiked drink
Photo via Facebook group/ Leica Club THAILAND

The victim said he met the daughter at the agreed location and handed over the camera and related accessories for inspection before payment.

While waiting, he helped the P’s daughter with her study project. The daughter reportedly offered him orange juice and asked him to taste it and provide feedback.

According to the victim, he began feeling dizzy and disoriented within around five minutes of drinking the juice. He said he struggled to walk properly before losing consciousness.

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The man later woke up inside his vehicle and discovered both P’s daughter and his camera equipment were gone. He attempted to contact P to demand payment but reportedly received no response.

Woman and daughter drug seller to steal camera
P’s daughter at a meeting point in the university | Photo via Facebook group/ Leica Club THAILAND

The victim believes he was drugged with sedatives or sleeping medication and urged others conducting online sales to remain cautious when meeting strangers.

He stated that he filed complaints accusing the suspects of robbery and attempted murder due to the alleged use of the spiked drink.

The superintendent of Hua Mak Police Station told Channel 7 that investigators had identified the two suspects and discovered they were allegedly attempting to resell the stolen camera equipment online. Police are gathering evidence to seek arrest warrants against both suspects.

Investigators also advised the victim to undergo medical examinations to determine whether intoxicating substances were present in the drink, which could affect the charges filed in the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 2:34 PM
337 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.