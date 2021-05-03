World
Weekend music festival in Wuhan attracts thousands of fans
A 2-day music festival in the central city of Wuhan has attracted thousands of fans over the weekend. The Wuhan Strawberry Music Festival showcased the talents of popular musicians, as well as less well-known acts, over 3 stages in the city’s Garden Expo park. According to a Reuters report, sister events are also being held in Beijing and other Chinese cities over the course of a 5-day national holiday to mark May Day.
Thousands of Wuhan music fans streamed into the park on the first day of the festival, dancing and singing along to their favourite bands. Some wore masks, but many did not. In front of each stage, security personnel had erected barriers, with numbers limited in those areas. Festival organisers say around 11,000 people were in attendance on Saturday, the first day of the event.
Last year, the festival was moved online as Wuhan became the epicentre of a pandemic that would go on to wreak havoc across the globe. Residents in the Chinese city endured the world’s first – and one of the toughest – lockdowns, which lasted for more than 2 months. The harsh restrictions worked and the city now finds itself mostly virus-free. Official data shows that the country has a whole has only reported a handful of cases in recent months. Yesterday, China reported 11 new infections, all of which were imported.
One student at the festival, 23-year-old Gao Yuchen, says Wuhan residents have sacrificed a lot to get to this point.
“Last year, we suffered from the coronavirus. It has not been easy to get to where we are today. People here have put in huge efforts and paid a big price (for being hit with the virus). So, I feel very excited to be here.”
Reuters reports that on Friday, China vaccinated around 11.6 million citizens. Data from the country’s National Health Commission confirms over 265 million have now been vaccinated.
SOURCE: Reuters
Malaysia
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Malaysia’s Health Minister has confirmed that a case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been reported in the country. Adham Baba says the highly contagious B.1.617 variant was detected in an Indian national at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The news comes just days after Malaysia banned flights from India.
According to a Bangkok Post report, the World Health Organisation has classified the Indian strain as a, “variant of concern”, indicating that it could have mutations that make it more contagious, that lead to more serious illness, or even prove resistant to vaccines. Adham has not confirmed when the variant was discovered, but is calling on people not to panic.
“We advise the public to remain calm. All public health efforts will continue in order to break the chain of infection and ensure public safety.”
Covid-19 is once again on the rise in Malaysia, with flights to and from India now banned and travellers from any part of India prohibited from entering. An unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 in India has sparked alarm in countries around the world, as hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums are overwhelmed with the sick and the dead.
Meanwhile, a national vaccine rollout is underway in Malaysia, with the country aiming to vaccinate 80% of its population of 32 million within a year. The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the country reported 3,418 new infections. Malaysia has now had a total of 415,012 cases to date, with 1,533 deaths.
Tests are also being carried out in Bangkok after a group of Thai nationals who returned from India tested positive for the virus. Samples are undergoing laboratory analysis to confirm if they are infected with the Indian variant.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand expecting 3.5m Sinovac vaccines by May’s end
Another 3.5 million Sinovac Biotech vaccines have been confirmed to be arriving by the end of May, health officials said Friday. With a slow vaccine rollout putting Thailand’s ambitious July 1 reopening plan in jeopardy, the confirmation of another batch of jabs is welcomed news. The head of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization announced the first million vaccines will arrive in just a few days, with a May 6 expected delivery date. By the end of May, 2 million more are expected to follow. The Chinese government has committed to donating an extra 500,000 jabs to round out the 3.5 million figure.
While the vaccine rollout in Thailand has been disappointingly slow, 2.5 million Sinovac vaccines have been distributed and is being administered mainly to health workers and those who are considered high risk for exposure or infection.
Thailand is acquiring vaccines from different brands and sources, but red tape and productions issues have mired progress. Sinovac and AstraZeneca are approved for use, with Zuellig Pharma, the producer of Moderna, requesting emergency authorisation to clear their vaccines for imports. Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, China’s Sinopharm, Bharat Biotech of India, and Russian vaccine Sputnik have all been reported to be in some stage of the complex registration, evaluation and approval process.
High hopes are pinned on AstraZeneca though, and their production partnership deal with Thailand’s Siam Bioscience, expected to start pumping out 61 million jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming months. Production and delivery was scheduled for June, but rumours are suggesting delays until July.
The third wave of Covid-19 has hit Thailand far harder than the relatively mild first 2 waves, especially with the outbreak of the B.1.1.7 variant which is much more transmissible. Last month saw a record 36,000 infections and over 100 deaths, with increasing numbers of critical condition cases and people on ventilators.
SOURCE: The Star
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
After a month of the worst Covid-19 outbreak ever in Thailand stemming from the nightlife and entertainment venue scene in Bangkok and around Thailand, authorities have set their sight on another treacherous virus spreader: your household. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration worries that while the number of infections being spread in the community and gathering places seems to be waning, infected people have now brought Covid-19 home with them and are spreading the virus in their household, in Bangkok and throughout the country.
New infections had spent a week falling steadily, though critical cases and deaths are increasing, but yesterday and today saw a jump in new cases again. The fluctuation and instability of statistics concern the CCSA. Over the weekend so far, 20 more patients went on ventilators and 12 had their condition moved to critical. But of the 67,044 recorded cases of Covid-19 through yesterday, a disproportionate majority of them were spread from family members within the household.
The Department of Disease Control met with the CCSA yesterday and set a new strategy to rein in outbreaks. With 44% of new infections occurring in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is concentrating on the greater Bangkok area to reduce Covid-19 spread. The goal is to reduce daily infections in Bangkok to under 400 per day, an average of 8 cases for each of the 50 districts.
They will also set out to administer more active case-finding tests, with a plan to test 8,200 people this week: 1,800 tomorrow, 1,400 Tuesday, 2,000 Wednesday, 1,600 Thursday, and 1,400 Friday. In April 30,000 tests were conducted by City Hall in Bangkok while the Labour Ministry tested 45,000 workers registered for social security in provinces such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Nontha Buri in the second half of last month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
