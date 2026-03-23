Jungceylon kick offs their summer campaign in Phuket

Phuket Square Co., Ltd., the management of Jungceylon Shopping Center in Patong, Phuket, is preparing to welcome the summer season with a series of activities aimed at attracting food lovers and shopping enthusiasts through its Hot Summer Sale campaign, offering discounts of up to 70%.

The campaign aims to promote Phuket to global travellers using the popular provincial mascot Nong Joong, a baby seven-colored lobster, under the theme Island Vibes with Joong, running from March 20 to April 6, 2026.

Prawit Janyasittikul, Chief Executive Officer of Phuket Square Co., Ltd., stated that rising tensions in the Middle East have led to an increasing number of travel cancellations to Thailand, changing the mix of short- and long-haul international tourists during this period.

“As a retail leader located in a world-renowned tourist destination, Jungceylon is committed to reinforcing Phuket and Thailand’s image as a ‘Safe Destination.’ We are reflecting the country’s high standards of quality and safety to maintain long-term visitor confidence.”

The company has adjusted its strategy to focus more on short-haul and Asian markets, specifically Malaysia, India, China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong, to offset declines in other markets. This includes online campaigns, collaborations with KOLs and KOCs targeting Asian audiences and joint promotions with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to attract visitors, particularly from ASEAN countries and India.

Additionally, the mall is seeing a 15% rise in spending from Free Independent Travelers (FIT) and is preparing for visitors from tour groups and cruise ships, with about 10 cruise calls scheduled between March and April 2026. These groups typically seek full-service experiences and have strong purchasing power.

To reinforce Jungceylon’s position as a shopping destination in Patong, particularly during the summer season and Songkran festival, the mall plans to create a vibrant shopping atmosphere with numerous tourism promotions and special offers aimed at boosting local economic activity.

The initiatives are also expected to increase spending on consumer products and services and attract 20% more Thai visitors and Phuket residents.

JUNGCEYLON SUMMER 2026

The highlight of this summer is JUNGCEYLON SUMMER 2026, featuring a collaboration with Phuket’s provincial mascot Nong Joong. The mall will be decorated under the theme “Island Vibes with Joong,” creating a bright, cheerful summer atmosphere.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen city branding through collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).

Nong Joong, depicted as a cheerful child in the form of a seven-coloured lobster, represents Phuket’s identity and communicates the island’s tourism readiness through creativity and friendly storytelling.

The mascot will serve as a soft power tourism ambassador, engaging travellers through social media and on-site events, helping raise awareness among both Thai and international tourists.

The event will feature:

Nong Joong exhibitions

Contemporary art toy displays

A limited-edition Nong Joong art toy collection, with only 100 pieces made from recycled plastic bottles, designed by Jint Satapornsathitsuk.

These works are designed by Jint Satapornsathitsuk, reflecting creativity and sustainability.

To further boost shopping activity, Jungceylon has partnered with retailers in the mall to launch the “Hot Summer Sale” campaign, offering discounts of up to 70%. Shoppers who spend 3,000 baht or more can redeem a DIY Summer Collection tote bag by presenting receipts at the Tourist Privilege booth at The Bay zone.

Fashion show and lifestyle events

Fashion enthusiasts can also enjoy Summer Fashion & Island Getaway 2026 by Robinson Ocean, a fashion show featuring beachwear, swimwear and surfwear from Arena, Sabina, Kaanda, Renoma, STUD, HOM, SKINY, ISOMARE, TWO LEFT FEET, FILA, Quiksilver & Roxy, Reebok, good goods, Asics, Polo World, Oceana, Key Man, BHPC, CHAROVA, and Triumph. The show will take place on March 21 at 7pm at The Bay Arena.

Vespa enthusiasts can attend the Jungceylon Summer Vespa Party, a community event celebrating Vespa culture, featuring the Scooter Style Award competition and a mini-concert by popular Thai alternative rock band Paradox on March 22 from 4pm.

International Art Toy Festival

Another major attraction is the Jungceylon Phuket Toytopia International: Multiverse of Toys, bringing together over 40 art toy booths from 15 countries worldwide.

Highlights include:

The Multiverse Custom Exhibition featuring exclusive custom-designed DOTOY models works from 11 artists

Eco-friendly DIY workshops

Cover dance performances

Live painting shows

Mascot performances and interactive activities

The event will be held between March 27 and 29 at The Botanica Hall 1.

Year-round tourism campaigns

Prawit added that Jungceylon will continue several special campaigns throughout 2026, including:

We Love Boarding Pass – travellers showing any airline boarding pass to Phuket receive special privileges.

Cruising & Shopping – cruise passengers presenting their Sea Pass Card receive complimentary souvenirs.

Enjoy Your Stay with Jungceylon – guests staying at over 150 participating hotels in Phuket can receive souvenirs by presenting their hotel key cards.

The mall is also introducing several new retail and dining outlets, including:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen, a Danish lifestyle retailer opening its first Phuket branch

Machida Shoten, a Japanese restaurant specialising in Yokohama-style Iekei ramen

NGG Jewellery, offering luxury diamonds, gold, gemstones and watches

NaiSnow, a popular Chinese tea and healthy beverage brand

Songkran festival celebration

In April 2026, Jungceylon will host a large-scale Songkran festival celebration to showcase Thai culture and welcome visitors worldwide. The event aims to enhance the overall tourism experience by combining entertainment, cultural activities and premium shopping.

Prawit expressed confidence that these initiatives will help boost consumer spending and increase sales for retailers within the mall.

Press Release