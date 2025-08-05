Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation

Government urges unity as it tackles conflict, trade pressure, and fake news

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
542 1 minute read
Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation | Thaiger
Photo of Phumtham Wechayachai courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s acting prime minister has vowed to steer the country through two of its biggest recent challenges—border violence with Cambodia and a US tariff bombshell—while rallying citizens with promises of support, peace, and unity.

In a televised address today, August 5, titled Overcoming Two Crises, Moving Forward Together, Deputy Prime Minister and Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai said the nation had faced a violent military confrontation along the Thai-Cambodian border and an unexpected economic blow from the United States.

“Thailand has overcome two major challenges posed to our nation’s stability—both in terms of security and the economy.”

Clashes at the border have now ceased, and both sides have agreed to negotiations through the General Border Committee (GBC). The Thai government expressed “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased, pledging 10 million baht compensation per fallen soldier and 8 million baht for civilian victims. Additional support will cover damages to property and income losses.

To prevent misinformation from fuelling tensions, a new investigative committee will monitor online content and crack down on fake news aimed at destabilising national security.

Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation | News by Thaiger

Meanwhile, Thailand is also reeling from the United States’ announcement of a 19% tariff on Thai exports—an economic jolt that officials say was not entirely unexpected, according to the Government House.

Related Articles

Phumtham said the decision came “after close coordination” with stakeholders, hinting that diplomatic efforts are still ongoing behind the scenes.

“The government affirms it has handled this matter carefully, continuously prioritising the country’s best interests.”

In response to the tariff, the Cabinet has rolled out a raft of relief measures—soft loans, debt moratoriums, local consumption campaigns, and financial aid—especially targeted at small businesses and farmers.

Phumtham encouraged resilience and adaptability.

“This may be seen as a new opportunity for Thailand to expand economically on the global stage.”

Calling for unity, he stressed that only a collective national effort can carry the country through this turbulent period.

“Now is the time for all Thai citizens to join hands, face the future’s opportunities and challenges together, and take the next step toward our shared goal.”

Latest Thailand News
Police probe cement truck crash near Phuket café | Thaiger Phuket News

Police probe cement truck crash near Phuket café

1 hour ago
Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation

2 hours ago
Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man claims ladyboys in Pattaya stole his gold

2 hours ago
Leaving the city behind: The best national parks near Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Leaving the city behind: The best national parks near Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand falls behind Japan and Vietnam in tourism race | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand falls behind Japan and Vietnam in tourism race

3 hours ago
Thailand slams Hun Sen and Hun Manet assassination plot claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand slams Hun Sen and Hun Manet assassination plot claims

3 hours ago
Pattaya police launch ‘Clean Station’ blitz to impress tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police launch ‘Clean Station’ blitz to impress tourists

4 hours ago
Grab&#8217;s AI translator and big discounts woo Thailand’s expats | Thaiger Business News

Grab’s AI translator and big discounts woo Thailand’s expats

4 hours ago
Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest | Thaiger Crime News

Gruesome murder mystery unfolds in Trang forest

5 hours ago
Thailand plans tax break on foreign income | Thaiger Business News

Thailand plans tax break on foreign income

5 hours ago
Thai Air Force denies Cambodia&#8217;s MK-84 bomb purchase claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force denies Cambodia’s MK-84 bomb purchase claims

5 hours ago
Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for raping unconscious woman on video

5 hours ago
Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei | Thaiger Crime News

Abbot wounded in temple shooting, suspect flees in Loei

5 hours ago
Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vietjet offers Bangkok flights from less than 1 baht

7 hours ago
Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Major illegal cigarette smuggling ring busted in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Unidentified foreign woman&#8217;s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreign woman’s body found on Kamala Beach, Phuket

7 hours ago
Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s booze ad crackdown clears final Senate hurdle

8 hours ago
Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest trio, seize over 6,000 meth pills

8 hours ago
Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials | Thaiger Thailand News

Song Phi Nong drug test leads to dismissal of 5 officials

8 hours ago
Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways shares take off again after 5-year pause

8 hours ago
Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya convenience store clash leaves one injured in love triangle row

8 hours ago
Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug bust nets 6,000 pills and ‘Ice queen’ ringleader

8 hours ago
Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swedish tourist arrested for flying drone over Pattaya Beach

8 hours ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy bikes disrupt South Pattaya neighbourhood

9 hours ago
Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian beggars with babies flood Pattaya streets

9 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
542 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
1 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x