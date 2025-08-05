Thailand fights back: Border clashes, US tariffs shake nation

Thailand’s acting prime minister has vowed to steer the country through two of its biggest recent challenges—border violence with Cambodia and a US tariff bombshell—while rallying citizens with promises of support, peace, and unity.

In a televised address today, August 5, titled Overcoming Two Crises, Moving Forward Together, Deputy Prime Minister and Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai said the nation had faced a violent military confrontation along the Thai-Cambodian border and an unexpected economic blow from the United States.

“Thailand has overcome two major challenges posed to our nation’s stability—both in terms of security and the economy.”

Clashes at the border have now ceased, and both sides have agreed to negotiations through the General Border Committee (GBC). The Thai government expressed “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased, pledging 10 million baht compensation per fallen soldier and 8 million baht for civilian victims. Additional support will cover damages to property and income losses.

To prevent misinformation from fuelling tensions, a new investigative committee will monitor online content and crack down on fake news aimed at destabilising national security.

Meanwhile, Thailand is also reeling from the United States’ announcement of a 19% tariff on Thai exports—an economic jolt that officials say was not entirely unexpected, according to the Government House.

Phumtham said the decision came “after close coordination” with stakeholders, hinting that diplomatic efforts are still ongoing behind the scenes.

“The government affirms it has handled this matter carefully, continuously prioritising the country’s best interests.”

In response to the tariff, the Cabinet has rolled out a raft of relief measures—soft loans, debt moratoriums, local consumption campaigns, and financial aid—especially targeted at small businesses and farmers.

Phumtham encouraged resilience and adaptability.

“This may be seen as a new opportunity for Thailand to expand economically on the global stage.”

Calling for unity, he stressed that only a collective national effort can carry the country through this turbulent period.

“Now is the time for all Thai citizens to join hands, face the future’s opportunities and challenges together, and take the next step toward our shared goal.”