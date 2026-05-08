Philippines hosts talks as Thailand, Cambodia seek renewed trust

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to rebuild trust and open a new chapter in bilateral relations after three-way talks initiated by the Philippines during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu yesterday, May 7.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Shangri-La Mactan hotel in Cebu to discuss the Thailand-Cambodia situation, with the Philippines initiating the meeting as ASEAN chair.

Afterwards, the three leaders held a press conference. Anutin thanked Marcos for arranging the meeting and said his exchange with Hun Manet was constructive and forward-looking.

He described the talks as frank and meaningful, and said they provided an important opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their commitment to dialogue and peace.

The Thai prime minister said Thailand and Cambodia are closely connected as neighbours in many areas. He said conflict brings loss and hardship to all sides and underlines the value of peace.

Anutin said both countries should now look ahead and open a new chapter based on sincerity, good faith, and a shared commitment to overcoming challenges.

Thailand and Cambodia agreed to assign their foreign ministers to work together on a list of practical confidence-building measures. The work will begin with issues where both sides share common ground and can act immediately.

Anutin said the measures would help restore trust and gradually rebuild stronger bilateral relations. He added that both countries need to move forward step by step in the same direction.

During that process, he said the two sides should communicate more directly at all levels to reduce gaps in understanding. He also called for both countries to seek ways to expand cooperation in areas of mutual benefit.

Amarin TV reported that on land and maritime boundaries, Anutin proposed an approach for discussions aimed at moving the issue forward based on good neighbourly relations.

The talks marked an important step towards creating conditions for peace and cooperation in the region.

Thailand is ready to work constructively with all parties based on understanding, mutual respect, and the shared interests of people in both countries and the wider region.

In a separate development, Thailand’s foreign minister delivered a statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, addressing broader challenges and responding to remarks linked to the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.