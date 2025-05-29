Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

Birthday night ends in bloodshed fueling concerns over gang involvement

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
86 2 minutes read
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following a birthday celebration, three teenagers encountered an altercation that led to violence in Samut Prakan, resulting in one injury. The incident occurred today, May 29, at 2.30am when 18 year old Warathep was attacked by a mysterious group of men near a shop on Kusang-Pracha Uthit Road in Phra Samut Chedi district.

Police Colonel Pojanakorn Ganjina and other officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, along with emergency services, responded to the report of an attack involving a knife and a gun. Warathep was found unconscious on a stretcher in an ambulance with a gunshot wound to his right thigh and a knife-like wound on his back.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and a blue plaid shirt with blue jeans. Inside his jeans pocket, six .22-calibre bullets and two .38-calibre bullets were found enclosed in a plastic bag. Nearby, shattered beer bottles, two .38-calibre bullet casings, a .38-calibre bullet, a machete, and a gun holder were discovered.

According to 27 year old Tanwa, an eyewitness, the altercation began with two groups of five to six teenagers arguing on the street. He heard multiple gunshots and ran into the shop with others for safety.

Related Articles

After the gunfire ceased, Tanwa and others found both groups had fled, and a wounded person was discovered on the second floor behind the shop. Police were notified, and rescue services were called to aid the injured.

Investigators later apprehended two 16 year olds, Phong and Chat, involved in the incident. Phong stated that prior to the altercation, he and six others, including Warathep, celebrated Warathep’s birthday at a house in Soi 2, Phra Samut Chedi district.

Teen violence

After the party, they set off on motorcycles to take Warathep’s girlfriend home. They later changed plans and stopped at the pier in Soi Suksawat 53 due to heavy rain, then resumed their journey via Soi Suksawat 84 to Kusang-Pracha Uthit Road.

Upon reaching the location, they heard insults from a black pickup truck. Chat and Warathep approached the truck, and gunfire ensued. Phong returned to find Chat and Warathep fleeing.

As they escaped, Phong dropped his phone near the scene and upon returning, the pickup attempted to run them over and fired multiple shots.

Chat and Warathep returned fire with a malfunctioning gun and were subsequently attacked by another group of five to six teenagers from the nearby shop. Phong managed to escape on his motorcycle, unaware of the fate of his friends until learning of Warathep’s severe injuries.

The police are continuing their investigation by interviewing the injured and witnesses, and examining CCTV footage near the scene to identify and prosecute those involved in the attack, reported KhaoSod.

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Latest Thailand News
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

9 minutes ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

20 minutes ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

28 minutes ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

39 minutes ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

48 minutes ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

55 minutes ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

1 hour ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

1 hour ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

1 hour ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

2 hours ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

3 hours ago
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

3 hours ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

3 hours ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

3 hours ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

3 hours ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

4 hours ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

4 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

4 hours ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

4 hours ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

4 hours ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

5 hours ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

5 hours ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

5 hours ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

5 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
86 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

4 days ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

2 weeks ago
Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

Fish from hell: Thai trucker KO’d by flying tuna in Samut Prakan

3 weeks ago
Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation

Man surrenders after viral Pattaya traffic altercation

4 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x