Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

Following a birthday celebration, three teenagers encountered an altercation that led to violence in Samut Prakan, resulting in one injury. The incident occurred today, May 29, at 2.30am when 18 year old Warathep was attacked by a mysterious group of men near a shop on Kusang-Pracha Uthit Road in Phra Samut Chedi district.

Police Colonel Pojanakorn Ganjina and other officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station, along with emergency services, responded to the report of an attack involving a knife and a gun. Warathep was found unconscious on a stretcher in an ambulance with a gunshot wound to his right thigh and a knife-like wound on his back.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and a blue plaid shirt with blue jeans. Inside his jeans pocket, six .22-calibre bullets and two .38-calibre bullets were found enclosed in a plastic bag. Nearby, shattered beer bottles, two .38-calibre bullet casings, a .38-calibre bullet, a machete, and a gun holder were discovered.

According to 27 year old Tanwa, an eyewitness, the altercation began with two groups of five to six teenagers arguing on the street. He heard multiple gunshots and ran into the shop with others for safety.

After the gunfire ceased, Tanwa and others found both groups had fled, and a wounded person was discovered on the second floor behind the shop. Police were notified, and rescue services were called to aid the injured.

Investigators later apprehended two 16 year olds, Phong and Chat, involved in the incident. Phong stated that prior to the altercation, he and six others, including Warathep, celebrated Warathep’s birthday at a house in Soi 2, Phra Samut Chedi district.

Teen violence

After the party, they set off on motorcycles to take Warathep’s girlfriend home. They later changed plans and stopped at the pier in Soi Suksawat 53 due to heavy rain, then resumed their journey via Soi Suksawat 84 to Kusang-Pracha Uthit Road.

Upon reaching the location, they heard insults from a black pickup truck. Chat and Warathep approached the truck, and gunfire ensued. Phong returned to find Chat and Warathep fleeing.

As they escaped, Phong dropped his phone near the scene and upon returning, the pickup attempted to run them over and fired multiple shots.

Chat and Warathep returned fire with a malfunctioning gun and were subsequently attacked by another group of five to six teenagers from the nearby shop. Phong managed to escape on his motorcycle, unaware of the fate of his friends until learning of Warathep’s severe injuries.

The police are continuing their investigation by interviewing the injured and witnesses, and examining CCTV footage near the scene to identify and prosecute those involved in the attack, reported KhaoSod.