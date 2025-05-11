Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism

Suspect detained after causing extensive property damage in Phuket condo

Bright Choomanee13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism
A Ukrainian woman was apprehended by police at Phuket International Airport while attempting to flee the country after allegedly causing significant damage to a luxury condominium in Phuket.

The damage was estimated at over 350,000 baht (US$10,630). This arrest was conducted by police from Wichit district in Phuket, in collaboration with immigration officers, under the guidance of Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang and his team.

The incident initially came to the attention of Wichit district police on April 29 when they received reports of extensive property damage in a rented room. Items such as electrical appliances, furniture, walls, and ceilings were destroyed, leading to an estimated damage of over 350,000 baht.

Following the report, police conducted an investigation and issued an arrest warrant. They also coordinated with immigration officers to prevent the suspect from leaving Thailand.

On the morning of May 10, immigration officers at Phuket International Airport identified and detained the suspect as she attempted to leave the country. The suspect was subsequently handed over to Wichit district police for legal proceedings.

During initial questioning, the suspect admitted to the vandalism, citing anger over not receiving a security deposit refund as promised. Police are currently proceeding with charges of property damage, and the case is expected to be taken to court soon.

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism
Original news: Ukrainian woman vanishes after trashing Phuket condo

A Ukrainian woman disappeared after causing extensive damage to a condominium unit in Phuket, resulting in losses exceeding 350,000 baht for the owner.

The Thai owner of the unit, Praphaphan Meesomboon, shared images of the devastation on Facebook on April 30. She posted several photos of the wrecked room along with a caption that read…

“A lesson learned for all room owners. I bought this unit and rented it to a Ukrainian tenant through an agent a year ago. These are the pictures from the agent. I can’t say anything but damn! OMG! #PhuketCondo.”

Praphaphan revealed via an interview with the Phuket Hotnews Facebook page that the tenant had rented the unit from April 15, 2024, with the lease originally set to expire on April 15 this year.

However, the foreign tenant refused to vacate the property when the contract ended and gave no explanation for breaking the lease agreement.

Eventually, the Ukrainian woman vacated the unit at around 3pm on April 29. She informed Praphaphan of her departure via a message and stated that she left the key in the rubbish bin. Praphaphan instructed her agent to inspect the room, which led to the shocking discovery.

The owner estimated that she would need more than 350,000 baht to repair and replace all the furniture in the room.

Photos posted online show the floor littered with pillow feathers, the walls defaced with dark blue marker scribbles, torn curtains, a slashed mattress, and broken or filthy electrical appliances.

One wall was marked with the word “swindlers,” while crude drawings of penises were found on the ceiling, walls, and a mirror. The number “32,000” was written near the bed.

Following these clues, netizens speculated that the destruction may have stemmed from a dispute over a security deposit. Although Praphaphan appeared unaware of any such issue, many believed the agent might have taken the deposit without her knowledge.

It was suggested online that the tenant may have paid a 32,000-baht deposit at the beginning of the lease and expected it to be returned upon termination, but was ultimately denied it.

Praphaphan has yet to disclose further details. The name of the agent or the agency responsible for managing the rental was not included in the public post.

Ukrainian woman arrested at Phuket airport for condo vandalism
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bright Choomanee13 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2025
