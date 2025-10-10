Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target

Local leaders meet to accelerate vital infrastructure upgrade

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, October 10, 2025
Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Officials in Phuket held a high-level meeting to discuss the next phase of an expressway project that will connect key areas and ease long-standing traffic woes.

Plans for the second phase of Phuket’s expressway are gaining momentum, as provincial officials and key stakeholders gathered this week to refine the proposal before it heads to the Cabinet for approval. If all goes to plan, the new route will open by 2030, in tandem with the first phase of the project.

The latest developments were shared at a meeting held at the Phuket Highways Office, chaired by Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra. The session focused on the design and implementation of the second phase, which will link Muang Mai, Koh Kaew, and Kathu.

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | News by Thaiger

Joining the discussions were representatives from the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT), including Phase 2 Project Manager Therdsak Puangjinda, as well as senior Phuket officials and local leaders. Notable attendees included Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer Thiraphong Chuaychu, Phuket Highways Director Somkit Kittisopit, Phuket Land Transport Office Chief Adcha Buachan, and Patong Deputy Mayor Sanakorn Kisin.

Governor Saransak highlighted the project’s alignment with national transport priorities and its role in relieving Phuket’s chronic traffic congestion.

“The expressway is crucial for improving convenience, speed, and safety, and boosting the province’s long-term development potential.”

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | News by Thaiger

The expressway is divided into two major phases:

  • Phase 1: The Kathu-Patong route spans 3.98 kilometres and features a four-lane road with a tunnel that includes a motorcycle lane and central control centre. It was approved by the Cabinet in August. Over 75% of land acquisition is complete, and construction contractors are being procured. The target completion date is April 2030.

  • Phase 2: Covering 30.62 kilometres, this section will connect Muang Mai, Koh Kaew, and Kathu. The environmental impact assessment has been completed, and a final proposal is being prepared for Cabinet review.

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | News by Thaiger

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | News by Thaiger

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | News by Thaiger

Public hearings are planned in affected communities such as Kathu and Patong, with a working group set to coordinate efforts between the province and EXAT, reported The Phuket News.

Deputy Mayor Sanakorn added that Patong Municipality plans to develop spaces under and around the expressway for parking and public transport, easing congestion and preparing for increased tourist arrivals.

Officials say the project is vital to modernising Phuket’s infrastructure and unlocking future economic and tourism growth.

