Boom in the bin: Hua Hin rocked by live grenade and C4 find

Rubbish collectors got more than they bargained for when a pile of deadly military explosives was discovered beside a bin in Hua Hin, sparking a full-scale bomb squad operation and a police investigation that’s now gripping the quiet coastal town.

At around 11.30am yesterday, July 16, police were alerted by a concerned resident who spotted a suspicious object dumped next to a rubbish bin opposite Amnat Timber Shop in Village 4, Hin Lek Fai subdistrict. What began as a routine call quickly escalated into a major public safety scare.

Officers from Hua Hin Police Station raced to the scene and cordoned off the area while calling in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and rescue workers from the Phetkasem Foundation.

To their horror, the EOD team found a stash of powerful, live explosives: a one-pound M112 block of C4 plastic explosive, an active anti-personnel mine, and a live M61 fragmentation grenade. Alongside the military-grade hardware, police also recovered roughly 100 corroded .30 calibre carbine rounds.

All devices were confirmed to be functional and posed a serious threat to public safety. The bomb squad carefully secured and removed the items for safe disposal.

Police have launched a full investigation to determine who left the weapons and ammunition at the site, and why. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing nearby residents, and appealing for public help in identifying the person or persons responsible, reported Hua Hin Today.

“There was no damage or injuries reported, but it could have been catastrophic,” said a Hua Hin police officer at the scene. “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

The discovery has rattled locals, especially given the potential for mass casualties if the devices had detonated in such a public area. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately to assist the ongoing investigation.

As of yesterday afternoon, police had not released any details regarding potential suspects or motives, but emphasised that the area is now safe.