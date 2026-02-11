Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 3:36 PM
50 2 minutes read
Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | Thaiger
Monk Bhikkhu Pannakara waves as Buddhist monks who are participating in a Walk For Peace walk through a neighborhood in Washington | Photo via AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

After 108 days and more than 3,700 kilometres on foot, a group of Theravada Buddhist monks concluded their cross-country “Walk for Peace” with a quiet but powerful arrival in Washington, D.C., yesterday, February 10.

Beginning in late October 2025, from Fort Worth, Texas, the monks trekked through nine states to spread a message of compassion, unity, and inner peace.

Clad in Buddhist robes, the monks have drawn attention across the United States as they made their way through the Southeast, accompanied by a rescue dog named Aloka. The walk, described by organisers as a spiritual offering rather than a political protest, gained thousands of followers and inspired many communities along the route.

“We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us,” said Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s leader and vice president of the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Centre in Fort Worth.

“This is the moment I will remember for the rest of my life. And I hope you do the same,” he told a crowd on the steps of the Washington National Cathedral.

Along their journey, the monks passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, before arriving in D.C., where they were joined by more than 100 other monks and nuns for an interfaith ceremony at the cathedral.

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | News by Thaiger
Buddhist monks who are participating in a Walk For Peace are escorted by Metropolitan Police Department officers as they walk along the C&O Canal and Potomac River in Washington | Photo via AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Among those in attendance was Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, alongside various spiritual leaders from other faiths.

Related Articles

Hurdles along the way

The walk was not without hardship. In November, a truck struck the group’s escort vehicle near Houston, injuring two monks. One of them, Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan, later had his leg amputated.

Despite this, Phommasan rejoined the group near the journey’s end and was welcomed at American University’s Bender Arena in a wheelchair to a standing ovation from the 3,500 attendees.

Thousands arrived in Washington yesterday to witness the monks’ final steps. Many stood in reverent silence as they passed, some calling out “Sadhu!”, a Buddhist term of praise.

Kristin Williams, who brought her children to see the procession outside the cathedral, said, “I wanted them to not just witness history but witness the power of coming together.”

AP News reported that the group’s message was equally resonant online, where over 20,000 people tuned in to watch a livestream of their arrival, with viewers from around the world, including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Jamaica, and Germany.

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | News by Thaiger
Spectators watch as Buddhist monks who are participating in a Walk For Peace walk through Washington | Photo via AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Today, the monks plan to walk through Capitol Hill before holding a final ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. After a stop in Annapolis, Maryland, they will return by bus to Fort Worth, where they will walk the final six miles back to their temple.

Long Si Dong, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth temple, emphasised the walk’s purpose.

“It’s a spiritual offering, an invitation to live peace through everyday actions, mindful steps and open hearts.”

Latest Thailand News
Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S. | Thaiger News

Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

24 seconds ago
Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to revise visa policies in economy revamp efforts

41 minutes ago
Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand launches taxi QR code system for tracking, safety and complaints

1 hour ago
Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani MP candidate questions missing vote after casting ballot for herself

2 hours ago
Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s corruption score falls in 2025 index

4 hours ago
Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand redefines ‘normal sweet’ drinks to 50% sugar

4 hours ago
Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Oil spill from sunken cargo ship off Phuket not expected to threaten islands

5 hours ago
People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities | Thaiger Thailand News

People’s Party calls for vote recounts, urges probe into alleged election irregularities

6 hours ago
5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok. | Thaiger Technology News

5 Tips You Can’t Ignore for Choosing an SEO Agency in Bangkok.

6 hours ago
February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain | Thaiger Thailand News

February 11 weather: Foggy mornings, warmer days, Southern rain

6 hours ago
Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested | Thaiger Thailand News

Man walks into Pattaya police station with drugs, begs to be arrested

22 hours ago
Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man gets 30 years in jail for monarchy-related tweets

23 hours ago
Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician&#8217;s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man arrested for firing shots at renowned late politician’s home

23 hours ago
Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk American man found injured outside Pattaya condominium

24 hours ago
Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows election official marking votes behind blocked papers

1 day ago
Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin holds off on coalition talks, awaits final vote count

1 day ago
Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani woman loses car and 80000-baht amulet to online date

1 day ago
Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations | Thaiger Thailand News

Big Joke’s wife wins defamation lawsuit over affair accusations

1 day ago
Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns | Thaiger Thailand News

Vietnamese man arrested at Suvarnabhumi with rhino horns

1 day ago
Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham | Thaiger Thailand Election News

Over 200 students call for election recount in Maha Sarakham

1 day ago
2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

2 South Korean women wanted for swimwear theft in Phuket

1 day ago
Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Indonesian and Malaysian men arrested in Udon Thani car break-in theft

1 day ago
Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Worker killed in Buriram after concrete wall collapses mid-renovation

1 day ago
Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount | Thaiger Politics News

Chon Buri voters stage overnight protest and demand vote recount

1 day ago
Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected | Thaiger Thailand News

Father and son found dead in Nonthaburi home, shock suspected

1 day ago
News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: February 11, 2026, 3:36 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.