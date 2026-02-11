Buddhist monks complete 3,700km peace walk across the U.S.

After 108 days and more than 3,700 kilometres on foot, a group of Theravada Buddhist monks concluded their cross-country “Walk for Peace” with a quiet but powerful arrival in Washington, D.C., yesterday, February 10.

Beginning in late October 2025, from Fort Worth, Texas, the monks trekked through nine states to spread a message of compassion, unity, and inner peace.

Clad in Buddhist robes, the monks have drawn attention across the United States as they made their way through the Southeast, accompanied by a rescue dog named Aloka. The walk, described by organisers as a spiritual offering rather than a political protest, gained thousands of followers and inspired many communities along the route.

“We walk not to protest, but to awaken the peace that already lives within each of us,” said Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s leader and vice president of the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Centre in Fort Worth.

“This is the moment I will remember for the rest of my life. And I hope you do the same,” he told a crowd on the steps of the Washington National Cathedral.

Along their journey, the monks passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia, before arriving in D.C., where they were joined by more than 100 other monks and nuns for an interfaith ceremony at the cathedral.

Among those in attendance was Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, alongside various spiritual leaders from other faiths.

Hurdles along the way

The walk was not without hardship. In November, a truck struck the group’s escort vehicle near Houston, injuring two monks. One of them, Venerable Maha Dam Phommasan, later had his leg amputated.

Despite this, Phommasan rejoined the group near the journey’s end and was welcomed at American University’s Bender Arena in a wheelchair to a standing ovation from the 3,500 attendees.

Thousands arrived in Washington yesterday to witness the monks’ final steps. Many stood in reverent silence as they passed, some calling out “Sadhu!”, a Buddhist term of praise.

Kristin Williams, who brought her children to see the procession outside the cathedral, said, “I wanted them to not just witness history but witness the power of coming together.”

AP News reported that the group’s message was equally resonant online, where over 20,000 people tuned in to watch a livestream of their arrival, with viewers from around the world, including Sri Lanka, Thailand, Jamaica, and Germany.

Today, the monks plan to walk through Capitol Hill before holding a final ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. After a stop in Annapolis, Maryland, they will return by bus to Fort Worth, where they will walk the final six miles back to their temple.

Long Si Dong, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth temple, emphasised the walk’s purpose.

“It’s a spiritual offering, an invitation to live peace through everyday actions, mindful steps and open hearts.”