New minister reveals scam gang bribe offer in Parliament

The newly appointed Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES) from Bhumjaithai Party, Chaichanok Chidchob, claimed that call centre scam gangs offered him a monthly bribe of 40 million baht in exchange for halting crackdowns on illegal businesses.

Speaking during a Parliamentary session on September 30, Chaichanok explained that this was his first appearance as a minister since being appointed to the role under the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

In his speech, the new minister pledged to study his responsibilities diligently and to work honestly under the Constitution for the remaining four months before the scheduled dissolution of Parliament.

As an example of his commitment, Chaichanok revealed that he had already rejected an offer from scam gangs. He explained that the illegal network approached him through a Member of Parliament (MP) close to him, offering 40 million baht per month in exchange for allowing them to continue defrauding people.

Chaichanok insisted he rejected the proposal, adding that the incident raised suspicions about whether his predecessor or other DES officials might have previously accepted such benefits. He vowed to investigate these concerns.

Supporters praised Chaichanok’s determination and eagerness to serve, while critics called on him to expose those involved, particularly the MP who passed on the offer and others behind it.

Pheu Thai Party spokesperson Danuporn Punnakanta also commented on the matter. He said…

“For me, within these four months, the DES minister needs to do nothing else but apprehend these evildoers. That alone would be a significant achievement and a great benefit to the nation. On the other hand, if the minister is indifferent and takes no action, it would be tantamount to supporting them and allowing further destruction.”

If Chaichanok were to remain silent on other MPs who possibly received bribes from said scam gangs, Danuporn added that the newly appointed minister could face legal consequences for neglecting his duties under Section 157 of the Criminal Law.

As of now, Chaichanok has not responded to the criticism nor provided updates on any action he intends to take.