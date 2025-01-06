Ruble trouble: Russian tourist robbed and roughed up in Phuket

A Russian man is seeking justice after a fellow countryman physically assaulted him and stole approximately US$5,000 (nearly 200,000 baht) from him at a hotel in Phuket. The theft reportedly had ties to the victim’s rival.

The Russian victim, 31 year old Zelimkhan Iusupov, filed a complaint at Karon Police Station today, January 6, following the theft, which occurred at a hotel in the area at approximately 3.21am on January 5. Iusupov alleged that the incident involved his rival, Andrey Veselov.

Iusupov explained that he had been asleep in his hotel room when he was woken by someone knocking on the door. He rushed to open it without checking who it was, only to find himself face-to-face with the assailant, also a Russian national.

The suspect wore a hoodie and a face mask to conceal his identity. He repeatedly punched and kicked Iusupov in the face, causing him to collapse to the floor. Iusupov said he was unable to fight back as he recently underwent stomach surgery.

According to Iusupov, the suspect mentioned a debt and demanded repayment. Iusupov claimed to know nothing about it, but the suspect continued his assault, taped Iusupov’s mouth shut with duct tape, and tied him up.

The suspect then forced Iusupov to speak to someone over the phone, and Iusupov recognised the voice as belonging to Veselov. Iusupov admitted he had a conflict with Veselov over cryptocurrency while in Russia.

Iusupov further alleged that Veselov threatened to kill him if he refused to transfer US$12,000 to him. Veselov reportedly demanded the password to Iusupov’s crypto account, but Iusupov refused, prompting further assaults.

Fearing for his life, Iusupov offered the suspect cash from his luggage, totalling around US$5,000, or nearly 200,000 baht. The thief took the money and struck Iusupov on the back of his neck, rendering him unconscious. When he regained consciousness, Iusupov found himself alone in the room and immediately went to the police station to report the incident.

The Phuket Times reported that police are now searching for two Russian suspects and questioned the victim in further detail.