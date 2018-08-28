Samui
National police begin Koh Tao rape claim investigation today
Thai police are now responding to a growing call to make some concrete investigations into allegations by a 19 UK woman that she was drugged, robbed and raped whilst visiting Koh Tao in June this year.
A senior police commissioner and forensic officials are in Koh Tao today to investigate the claims.
National police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda has sent a special team led by Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpan to look into the case and the result of its investigation is expected within seven days.
19 year old Isabel Victoria Bakter claims that she lost consciousness when her drink was spiked in a bar on the island. She said she was raped while she was unconscious, and her attacker took her belongings, including a mobile phone and cash.
Yesterday’s story about orders from National police for local police to properly investigate the claims HERE.
However, she did not file a police report on Koh Tao, but chose to travel and file it on nearby Koh Pha-ngan. She claims Koh Pha-ngan police refused to accept her report on rape and only recorded the robbery.
Police, however, say the victim had not mentioned the alleged rape, and only wanted a police report to claim insurance for the robbery. Isabel’s mother, in an extensive interview with a leading Nation journalist yesterday, re-iterated the story adding that her daughter didn’t have travel insurance so wasn’t making the report to claim insurance money.
Meanwhile, the operator of the hotel where the teenager was staying said she the girl had told her about being drugged and raped. She told Isabel to file a police report, but she refused to do so because she was in a rush to go to the Koh Pha-ngan full moon party with her friend on a ferry they’d already booked.
Isabel returned to Britain on July 2 and alerted local police about the alleged rape. The area where the teenager said she woke up was close to the location where two British backpackers – David Miller and Hannah Witheridge – had been brutally murdered in 2014. Two Myanmar workers were sentenced to death in this case.
Chakthip said the investigation will reveal the truth and he will not allow any ambiguity to remain.
Full interview between Isabel’s mother and senior The Nation journalist Suthachai HERE.
Accusations fly between foreigner and Thai over bottle attack on Koh Phangan
Accusations are being fired thick and fast on social media after various clips have been aired online of the aftermath of an altercation in front of a pharmacy on Koh Phangan.
Thai Rath reports that a female foreign tourist was hit over the head with a bottle in a scuffle between here and the owner of the pharmacy. Pictures show that she received injuries in the scuffle. You can watch the video HERE.
CCTV footage has also emerged to go with phone video uploaded onto Facebook Some people claim that the tourists struck first while others were condemning the black shirted Thai man for attacking the woman with a glass bottle.
There was a sign outside the shop that read “Please Do Not Seat (sic) & No Parking”. When the tourists either disobeyed or didn’t read the sign tempers started to flare.
Thai Rath report that the man in the clip has laid charges against the people who posted the phone video.
Local police ordered to investigate alleged Koh Tao rape
…meanwhile local blogger CSI LA has made contact with an English reporter shedding more light on the English victim’s story.
CSI LA, one of the most popular social media investigative reporting blogs in Thailand, is having its say about the recent reports of an alleged robbery and rape in Koh Tao. The CSI LA page now has more than 810,000 followers and has been ahead of many police investigations in the past and was a major critic of the police investigation and subsequent court case into the murder of young English back-packers Hannah Witheridge and David Miller.
We provide this commentary from CSI LA as their opinion on the matter and not to be considered as a confirmed statement or evidence in the case. It was published in Thai – The Thaiger has translated it including some of the graphics from the Facebook page posting.
The CSI LA page reports that it has spoken to a British reporter who was contacted by the victim and her mother in the UK. The reporter claims that the 19 year old – now revealed to be Isabel Victoria Bakter – has evidence that she was drugged and anally raped, just like Hannah Witheridge.
According to the report on CSI LA, the woman’s mother says that… “before her daughter went travelling she was working as a volunteer at orphan foundation in Sri Lanka for two months. After that she and her friend(s) came to travel in Thailand. The day before she was scheduled to return to England, on June 25, she was drinking with her friend at the Fishbowl Bar and Leo Bar.
After that they both feel drunk. They decided to walk back to their hotel. They remember that a Thai person call her before she fell unconscious. When she woke up she saw the Thai man before he left on a motorbike. She says that her lower part was naked. She claimed that she had been raped though her anus.
The CSI LA report continues… “She walked back to the hotel. Her friend found that her black T-shirt had some sperm of the suspect on it. A friend of hers, a man, says that he had been robbed on the same night.
“After that she went to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station but police say that the incident happened at Koh Tao and that they don’t accept the report for rape but were willing to write a report for the theft.
“After that her daughter flew back to England. She feels so lucky that she is still alive. She went to see a doctor and contact an organisation about the rape. She reported to police at Lewisham with the black T-shirt as evidence.
“Her friend returned to Koh Tao to ask for CCTV footage but police claimed that the CCTV camera was not working on that night.
“Now I am trying to follow up on this with Khun Suttichai to have a live conversation with the mother via Facebook.” (The Thaiger doesn’t know who ‘Khun Suttichai’ refers to.)
Additionally, this information direct from the mother of the victim…
“Our daughter saw medics in Sussex hospital near Gatwick airport, and also her own GP at Cator medical centre. She is under a support worker at the Haven rape crisis centre in Camberwell, London, and has handed the t shirt which had been kept in a closed plastic bag since the morning of the ordeal, along with a full recorded statement to Lewisham police station.”
The Koh Pha Ngan police refuted reports about Isabel’s statement to police HERE.
From my point of view I have found CSI LA to be often reliable, especially in big criminal cases. During the hours and days following the Erawan Shrine bombing in 2015, CSI LA were ahead of police to uncover much of the evidence that eventually surfaced implicating the two people who are currently on trial.
The next step in this he said/she said story should be a DNA test of the alleged perpetrator of the crime in Koh Tao to see if it matches DNA from the black T-Shirt. This will entail co-operation between the British and Royal Thai Police – a relationship strained after the 2015 Koh Tao murder case where UK police became involved. Of particular concern would be the similar locations of this crime to the rape of Hannah Witheridge, the failure of CCTV to be operating, again and the rape allegations being made towards a suspect in the Witheridge/Miller murders.
This morning Khaosod English reported that local police have now been ordered to investigate the alleged sexual assault, even though the victim didn’t make a formal complaint in Thailand.
A regional police commander said Monday he has ordered investigators on the southern island of Koh Tao to look into reports that a British tourist was sexually assaulted there.
While local police insist the alleged victim did not bring a rape complaint to them – an assertion disputed by her family – Maj. Gen. Apichart Boonsriroj said they must work on the case to find out what really happened. Read the rest of their report HERE.
The monthly Full Moon Party still popular
PHOTO: RTW Backpackers
More than 10,000 foreign tourists joined the Full Moon Party on Koh Pha-Ngan last night (Sunday) and under the watchful eye of security officials.
Pha-Ngan district chief Krirkkrai Songthani sent 120 troops, police and Interior Ministry officials to the Haad Rin Beach to maintain security and safety during the party.
Krirkkrai said the beach was crowed with partygoers and he had deployed the officials to prevent crime and drug abuse.
Haad Rin has been famous, or infamous, for the monthly Full Moon Party celebrations for decades but the parties had become notorious for drug and alcohol abuse. Tourists reportedly liked to eat “magic mushrooms”, a kind of fungus with hallucinatory effects, and regularly drank all night before passing out on the beach. Clinics and hospitals were often full of exhausted and hung-over tourists the following day.
Tourists danced to the blaring music as security officers patrolled the beach early into Monday morning. Krirkkrai said the large turnout showed that foreign tourists had regained confidence and were returning to both Koh Pha-Ngan and Koh Tao. He said officials have measures in place to ensure the safety of visitors and hoped they would return to visit the two islands.
