Police find 15 stalls selling illegal ‘libido booster’ drug in Khlong Toey Nua
Police, in an operation to search for an illegal “libido booster” drug in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area on Sunday night, found 15 law-breaking stalls although the vendors managed to escape arrest, deputy national police chief Pol General Weerachai Songmetta said on Monday.
Weerachai led the team that searched Soi Sukhumvit 7/1-13 in Khlong Toey Nua following a tip-off that a large amount of a purportedly libido-boosting drug – in the form of gel and chewing gum – was being sold to night-clubbers in the area.
He said “white tincture”, a tasteless and odourless Category II psychotropic substance that was usually given to horses for breeding, was being sold to youngsters for mixing into drinks to give to targeted women at night clubs, who would then be lured away with a view to being sexually assaulted.
The spiking of drinks with this substance for persons under 20 is punishable with a three-year jail term to life, he said, adding that the search had been carried out in an attempt to boost safety for Thai and foreign female tourists.
The unauthorised selling of medicine is punishable with a maximum five-year jail term and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, and the selling of a non-registered drug is punishable with a maximum three-year jail term and/or a fine of up to 5,000 baht, Weerachai stressed.
A police source said that the medicine at the centre of the search was ordered from abroad by one person to pass on to other retailers. Police are investigating the source of the medicine, as well as its components.
SHOW DC to host “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”
Dance competition with three categories – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance. Prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.
SHOW DC invites dance lovers from all over Thailand to showcase their dancing talent at “Dance Battle Revolution 2018”. An all-new dance competition hosted by SHOW DC, it’s open for three dance styles – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance.
Dancers will have the chance to win prizes worth more than 100,000 baht.
To enter, download the form from https://goo.gl/3zhkxm (or pick up a form at the Information Counter on SHOW DC’s 1st floor) and submit the form together with a 3-5 minute audition video clip of your dance to the Information Counter on the 1st floor of SHOW DC between now and 31st August, 2018.
Those groups selected for the next round of the competition in all three dance genres – B-Boy, Hip Hop and Cover Dance – will be announced on 7th September and will have the chance to win the prize valued at more than 100,000THB.
For more information about Dance Battle Revolution 2018, email [email protected] or call 081-279-7196.
For more information about SHOW DC, contact tel: 0 2203 1890, and follow SHOW DC news and promotions at https://www.facebook.com/showdc.co.th.
More Nigerian romance scammers rounded up
Crime-buster and deputy Tourist police chief, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, held a media conference to proclaim the arrest of another three Nigerians and two Thai female accomplices involved in a set of multi-million baht romance scams.
The Nigerians were named as Oli Ifaenyi, Samson Orgi and Orubor Kingsley Nosa. They have been charged with fraud and illegal entry into the country, along with various charges relating to the scams.
The Thai women have been identified as 34 year old Surairat Sapsang and 26 year old Kanyaphat Bunlam.
Surachate has been leading a police task force known as TACTICS – Thailand’s ACtion Taskforce for Information technology Crime Suppression. Police from Beung Kam, Phayathai, Patthalung, Phuket and Rayong were also involved in the sting.
Victims were swindled out of amounts from 30,000 to 2 million baht after they were promised gold, money and jewelry.
Time to take off the gag – PM to lift political ban
As an election firms up, somewhere between February 24 and May in 2019, the PM is under pressure to losses the strings – allowing political parties to carry out political activities, banned since the coup took place in May 2014.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to invoke his executive power under Article 44 of the interim Constitution to ease political restrictions, Deputy PM Wassanu Krea-ngam said yesterday (Thursday).
He says that political activities that would be permitted include holding of general meetings of political parties to recruit new memberships; expressing opinions on election constituencies; holding primary elections to select poll candidates; forming selection panels to choose candidates and coordinating with party members.
Thai PBS reports that the deputy PM said he didn’t foresee any issue with the PM’s exercising his power using Article 44. He noted that the executive order issued by the NCPO, banning political activities, is equivalent to law.
“Therefore, a law should be issued under Article 44 to amend the order,” he said
However, he admitted he had no idea when General Prayut would exercise his power under Article 44.
He said the Constitution is not specific as to how the primary elections will be conducted. It merely states that opinions must be heard from party members.
