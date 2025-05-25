British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

Two British men have been apprehended in Koh Samui, Thailand, on charges of robbery and fraud, having fled from justice in the UK. Investigations reveal they ran businesses through seven nominee companies on the island.

Yesterday, May 24, Police Major General Songprod Sirisukha, head of Immigration Division 6, led a team from the Crime Suppression Division and the Immigration Bureau to arrest 38 year old Kieren Daniel Farrer Thornton. He was wanted on an international warrant for robbery, issued by the Criminal Court on May 19.

Thornton was located and detained at a pier in Bo Phut subdistrict, Koh Samui district, Surat Thani province. He was handed over to the Office of the Attorney General’s International Affairs Department for further legal proceedings.

In another operation, immigration officers in Surat Thani apprehended 37 year old Ashton Kevin Saunders, also known as Ben Ash. Saunders, a British national, had been residing in Thailand as a tourist.

He claimed to be a major businessman in the popular tourist area of Chaweng Beach. However, investigations with the UK’s National Crime Agency revealed he had a previous fraud conviction and had fled to Thailand to avoid imprisonment. Saunders and his family were found to have been running businesses illegally.

Following Saunders’ arrest, the head of Immigration Division 6 revoked his permission to stay in Thailand, as he was deemed a fugitive by the UK police. Consequently, he was classified as a prohibited person under Thai immigration law. Surat Thani immigration officers were ordered to notify him of his expulsion, preparing to send him back to the UK to serve his sentence.

Further investigations into Saunders and his family revealed they were operating businesses through nominee companies, which is illegal under Thai law. Police gathered evidence to secure a search warrant from the Koh Samui Provincial Court.

They conducted searches of seven businesses potentially connected to Saunders, which were suspected of using nominees to hold shares. If found guilty of any violations, legal action will be pursued rigorously against all involved, reported KhaoSod.