China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits | The Thaiger

Vietnam
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
The director-general of the Department of Agriculture announced today that China has opened two more points at its Vietnam border to allow the transportation of Thai fruits during the Covid-19 crisis. The move comes after the existing Youyi Guan checkpoint was overwhelmed with 15 kilometre queues of Thai and Vietnamese goods vehicles.
The Department of Agriculture together with National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards raised the border traffic problem with the China’s General Administration of Customs. China responded by opening the Dongxing and Pingxiang border gates in its southern Guangxi province for imports of Thai fruits from the Vietnamese side.
The former can serve over 2,000 trucks a day, while the latter allows the fruits to be brought in by train.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Pattaya
Airbus pulls the plug on the joint Thai Airways’ maintenance facility at U-Tapao
Airbus, the Europenan multinational aircraft manufacturer, has pulled the plug on an 11 billion baht joint venture with Thai Airways. The project was to develop a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the U-Tapao Airport in Rayong province. The airport also serves the seaside resort of Pattaya.
The pull out is a huge blow to the Thai Government’s much hyped Eastern Economic Corridor project which the Prayut Government has made its poster economic project for Thailand. The lack of a partner also leaves Thai Airways in limbo with its plans for the regional maintenance hub.
Airbus missed a deadline this week to submit their full proposal. Cherdphan Chotikhun, the executive vice president of Thai Airways’ Technical Department said the failure to go ahead with the project left the national carrier seeking a new partner of solution for the maintenance facility.
“Otherwise we will have to return the land earmarked for the facility to the Navy.”
Airbus was only private corporation which passed the legacy airlines’ special bidding process for the project – one of five core projects in the Thai government’s flagship Eastern Economic Corridor.
Thai Airways conceded that Airbus was not in a position to join the venture after the international aviation industry had been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the world’s fleet stands idle and airlines are scrambling to cancel orders for new planes as they negotiate a path forward in the post-covid-crisis world .
Thai Airways is insisting that the project would now start a new bidding claiming that the regional maintenance hub was an important part of the national airlines’ recovery plans.
The government’s target completion date for the U-Tapao aircraft maintenance facility was 2022-2023.
About 45% of the current Thai Airways fleet is from Airbus, including 6 of the massive double-decker A380 aircraft.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Bangkok
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Airlines in Thailand are facing hardship to survive during the ‘Great Disruption’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. Border closures, travel restrictions and airline groundings have led to many staff and pilots ending up on the patient waiting queue or, for some, the unemployment queue.
But another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. So when opportunity meets demand, there’s always a good outcome.
The ‘Nation Thailand‘ reports about a pilot who has had to hang up his wings but has put on a motorbike helmet instead. Airline pilot Thanun Khantatatbumroong has decided to start delivering food after his airline suspended him cutting off most of his usual income.
For more than a month now Thanun has worked with ‘Grab Food’. Not only is he delivering people food, he’s doing it in style and been using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike to transport food and beverages. (When I get my pizza delivered I want it delivered by a BMW R1200, not some scabby 10 year old Honda Click!)
Captain Thanun has also joined with other aircraft crew to create their own delivery network, which is pulling in revenue of more than 1,000 baht a day.
“The airlines will open domestic and main routes in the near future, however normal international flight services will not resume until the Covid-19 crisis is resolved.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 23
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
Airbus pulls the plug on the joint Thai Airways’ maintenance facility at U-Tapao
Police officer clings to hit-and-run car for 2 kilometres – VIDEO
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
March tourist arrival numbers worse than predicted
Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
- Business2 days ago
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay