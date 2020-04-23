Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations | The Thaiger

Crime
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
“Their lawyer claims the situation was “all a misunderstanding.”
Following last week’s posting of a video taken at the Phuket Zoo ‘whilst on a walk’, 2 foreigners and 2 Thais have now been arrested after allegedly scaling a wall at the Phuket zoo. They posted videos of crocodiles and tigers then posted them online asking for public donations to help the ‘abandoned’ animals. The police report says that zoo’s security guard reported four people climbing over the zoo’s perimeter wall around 6pm on April 14 and recording videos of some of the animals.
The three men and one woman have been charged with violation of the Computer Crimes Act and trespassing on private property. The suspects all denied the charges and engaged a lawyer. The zoo is closed, as are all animal entertainment venues, by order of the Phuket Governor.
The four were arrested people were Joy Marie Somers, a US citizen; Minh Nguyen, an Australian, and 2 Thai men, Hussen Armad and Hassen Coltcah. They are currently being held in custody at Chalong police station, according to media reports.
Police investigators found a Facebook page belonging to Joy Marie Somers where the video was posted and soliciting donations to ‘feed the animals’. Videos were also uploaded on Minh Nguyen’s Instagram page, again soliciting donations at a Go Fund Me page and directly to a Kasikornbank account in the name of Hussen Armad, another of the arrested group.
Minh Nguyen’s video is still up on YouTube as had been viewed over 72,000 times.
The four have been arrested on charges of colluding to create false information and trespassing on private property.
Their lawyer, Cherdchai Wongseree, claims the situation was “all a misunderstanding”. He told reporters that his clients had asked the zoo owner’s mother to enter the zoo after being told the animals were not being fed. He said that the mother would be a witness for the defence.
The owner of the Phuket Zoo in Chalong, Suriya Tanthaweewong, filed a formal complaint with Chalong police. He maintained that the zoo was “not seeking public donations and the animals were not abandoned and not left to starve”.
Last Friday, representatives of the Phuket Provincial Office Livestock department, Phuket Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre, Phuket wildlife officials and National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation visited the zoo following official complaints made in the wake of the posting of the video.
The Phuket Zoo has had bad press for the last 5 years and seems to survive poor Trip Advisor ratings and numerous controversies.
PHOTO: Achadtaya Chuenniran
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
North East
Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown
A former convict went into meltdown yesterday, screaming and brandishing a knife as he made his way around an apartment building Buriram, north-eastern Thailand. Thai Residents reports that the building’s residents alerted police when they spotted a clearly deranged man screaming and swinging a knife like a samurai sword.
Police officers arrived and discovered the man wandering around on the second floor of the building and going in and out of various rooms. Officers managed to make contact with a relative of the man’s, who arrived on the scene soon after.
The relative, named only as Noi, says the man is 22 years of age and was released from jail about a year ago, having served time for drug offences. It’s understood he has been staying with Noi and family for the last two weeks after his father passed away and his mother went to stay with a new partner.
When Noi arrived on the scene, the man came down from the second floor and was questioned by police, who asked to see what was inside the bag he was carrying. Refusing to cooperate, the man attempted to flee but was captured by officers. In the ensuing scuffle, one policeman sustained minor knife injuries.
Along with the knife, police found around 200 yaba pills (methamphetamine) in the bag. It then took nearly half an hour to get the suspect into the police car to be transported to Buriram police station. He reportedly screamed the whole way.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Crime
Thai government addresses widespread sexual abuse
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,”
Sexual harassment is a hot-button issue in many countries, today, with awareness rising of a topic which has long been unaddressed and taboo. Yesterday the Thai government pledged to protect victims who come forward and to investigate complaints of sexual abuse, reportedly experienced by 20% of Thai women.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government wants more women to report sexual assault in the workplace and the Cabinet has unveiled plans to shield those who do from unfair dismissals.
“The prime minister has stressed that disciplinary action will be taken (against wrongdoers) and that those who file complaints are protected.”
Few details about the campaign emerged about how it would implement the measures but the administration vowed to set up a walk-in centre in Bangkok where the general public could report sexual abuse.
A survey conducted last year by market research firm YouGov found one in five Thais experienced sexual harassment. According to the UN, nearly 90% of rape cases go unreported.
The global #MeToo movements encouraging women around the world to speak up appears to have had little effect in Thailand, despite local efforts. But rights groups say yesterday’s move will encourage more women to come forward.
“There have been few complaints in the past because the victims are afraid of their harassers who are usually their bosses,” according to the director of the Foundation for Women.
“We need to ensure that they are protected and will not be laid off or prevented from being promoted.”
SOURCE: Reuters
