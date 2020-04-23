Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 23 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 23
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
An estimated 10,000 foreign tourists are stranded on three islands in the Gulf of Thailand – Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.
More than half of them, around 5,700 are on Koh Samui, another 3,300 foreign tourists on Koh Phangan and about 1,000 on Koh Tao, after passenger flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Surat Thani province’s tourism and sports chief says… “They have accommodation, travel and growing expense problems. I have sought help from the Tourism and Sports Ministry.”
Local officials have asked local hoteliers to allow the foreigners to stay until they are able to leave the Surat Thani province.
There is currently a visa amnesty running for foreigners on Tourist Visas running up to July 30.
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
One positive of the world shutting down is nature being given a much-needed chance to heal and recover. Sadly though, another not so nice consequence of the Covid-19 lockdown has been the significant increase in Thailand’s plastic waste.
The Thailand Environment Institute is blaming the steep rise on more people using single-use plastic bags during this time for takeaway and the delivery of food. They acknowledge that non-plastic alternatives are still difficult to find and expensive to buy at this stage.
Latest reports say the country’s plastic waste is now sitting at around 6,500 tonnes a day. It was 1,500 tonnes a day prior to the virus outbreak. In an attempt to reverse the upward trend, the Thailand Environment Institute is asking people to replace single-use plastic with reusable containers when ordering takeaway food, not usually an option when ordering through most of the popular food delivery Apps.
There’s also been an apparent reversal on the ban on plastic bags from convenience stores over recent months.
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
As of 10.45am today, Thailand has a reported 2,839 Covid-19 cases, 13 more added since yesterday. 83% of those have recovered and been discharged from hospital already. Today they can add 1 more recovery to the list.
A 1 month old boy has become Thailand’s youngest coronavirus patient to successfully make a full recovery from Covid-19, after a team of medics used of a cocktail of antiviral drugs.
The paediatrician in charge of the baby’s care says that… “The strategy used to treat the baby was to give him medication for 10 days. We conducted a health check on him every day, and after 3 to 5 days his X-rays showed signs of gradual recovery.”
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Out side Bangkok, the island of Phuket has had the second highest number of Covid-19 infections. Now the provincial governor is looking at a possible lifting of some of the inter-tampon travel restrictions that have virtually locked down the island for the past month.
Phuket’s outgoing governor Pakkapong Tawipat says they are seeking opinions from all quarters about the possibility of reopening some of the island’s 17 tambons, or subdistricts, once they are free of new Covid-19 cases for 14 days.
Out of the provinces 17 tambons, there are 8 still considered in a “red condition”, including Patong, Bang Tao and Kathu. The provincial governor hinted that the lockdowns may have to continue in the 8 ‘red’ tambons for at least another 14 days.
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
A man has allegedly shot and killed his wife as she lay next to their baby yesterday after, according to neighbours, she refused to give him money to buy more alcohol.
Nation Thailand reports that Police in Samut Songkhram province, south west of Bangkok, say the alleged killer is still on the run. They found the body of the 36 year old woman lying with a gunshot wound to the head as the couple’s 9 month old baby cried next to the mother’s dead body. She was found still clutching 700 baht in her hand.
Police learned that the couple were vendors suffering from lack of employment during pandemic crisis. Police have named the 25 year old husband and are continuing the manhunt to arrest him.
A witness told police he saw the man argue with his wife after she refused to give money to buy alcohol and then heard gunshots, before the man fled from the house.
Coronavirus Thailand
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
As of 10.45am today, Thailand has a reported 2,826 Covid-19 cases. 2,352, or 83% of those have recovered and been discharged from hospital.
Today we can add one more to that list – a 1 month old boy has become Thailand’s youngest coronavirus patient to successfully make a full recovery from Covid-19, after a team of medics used of a cocktail of antiviral drugs. The great news from the paediatrician who treated the child
After close consultation with experts, the team decided to use four antiviral drugs to treat the boy.
“The strategy used to treat the baby was to give him medication for 10 days. We conducted a health check on him every day, and after 3 to 5 days his X-rays showed signs of gradual recovery”
Infants, due to their undeveloped immune systems, are highly vulnerable to the virus. But despite the challenges with restrictions on treatments for infants under a year, the doctor said symptoms in young children tend to be less severe than in adults.
Thailand yesterday reported 15 new coronavirus cases and one new death, bringing the national total to 2,826 confirmed cases since the outbreak began and a total of 49 deaths.
Nine of Thailand’s 77 provinces remain virus-free, and many have reported no new cases in fourteen days or more. But despite the slowing of new cases, officials remain cautious, saying the best way to contain the virus is for the public to stay home and continue observing social distancing.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | ReutersKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand confirms 15 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death (Wednesday)
Thai health officials have confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 and 1 death today.
The new cases bring Thailand’s total to 2,826 since the outbreak began, of whom 2,352, or 83% have now been released from hospital and returned home. Today’s new death brings Thailand’s total to 49.
3 of the 15 were reported in Phuket. 2 school teachers and an elderly man bring the tally in the southern province to 196. All three lived in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high rate of infection.
2 immigration officials from the southern province of Songkhla have also been infected Covid-19, putting about 70 others at risk after close contact with the officials.
Emergency decree extension will be discussed in next week’s cabinet meeting
Yesterday’s cabinet meeting did not consider extending the emergency decree, which is being enforced nationwide until at least April 30.
A cabinet spokesperson says the government is gathering related information, which will be presented to the cabinet meeting next week. Meanwhile, the Thai PM urged the public not to pressure the government and “cause others to be misinformed about the government’s work”.
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Yesterday at 3 pm the 59 year old director of a school in Phetchabun province (central Thailand) turned himself in to local Police after being accused of molesting a 13 year old student at his school.
The man refused to answer any questions from the media and says he will only give details in the court. The court has set the bail amount at 600,000 baht.
The girl’s parents have already given their statements to police. They revealed that the girl was 12 years old at the time the video was recorded last year.
Thai aviation will take to the skies with strict new anti-virus guidelines
The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has started laying out guidelines of how Thai-based airlines will be able to take to the skies. Some airlines say they will start limited domestic schedules from the start of May.
Thailand’s aviation industry has been sitting it out and their planes gathering dust since the middle of March. Airlines are now being told that they will have to adopt strict anti-virus transmission rules when resuming flights.
Airlines will meet the CAAT director-general tomorrow to discuss the new guidelines.
The Director said that guidelines would include leaving empty seats in each row in aircraft cabins, requiring all passengers to wear face masks and not serving food and drinks. He said there would also have to be some type of testing required at check-ins.
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Whilst airlines have been virtually grounded, along with pilots and staff, another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. One Thai pilot has decided to use his spare time to take up food delivery.
Whilst the pilot, Captain Thanun, has had to hang up his wings, he’s put on a motorbike helmet instead and started to deliver for Grab Food. He’s now been doing it for about a month using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
The Director General of the Department of Employment Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul says that he has sent an urgent letter to companies asking them to ensure stricter disease control measures for migrant workers from neighbouring countries.
The letter follows a serious outbreak of more than 7,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among migrant workers living in cramped conditions in Singapore.
“The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has cited the outbreak of Covid-19 in Singapore among migrant workers.”
“Having monitored this significant development, our department has issued preventive measures against the spread of Covid-19 among migrant workers by requesting that employers be responsible for their foreign workers and ensure they strictly comply with disease prevention measures and regulations.”
The newly enforced disease prevention measurements are as follows:
- Wipe work surfaces clean and dispose of waste every day.
- Wear sanitary masks or cloth masks and wash your hands with soap, hand sanitiser, or antiseptic solution.
- Maintain social distancing by working at least 1 metre apart.
- Avoid crowding by controlling the number of workers at a site or reducing the time needed for work activities.
According to the Labour Ministry’s Foreign Workers Administration Thailand currently has about 2,660,000 registered migrant workers.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 23
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
Airbus pulls the plug on the joint Thai Airways’ maintenance facility at U-Tapao
Police officer clings to hit-and-run car for 2 kilometres – VIDEO
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
No new Covid-19 cases for Chonburi today
Man allegedly shoots his wife after argument over money for alcohol
New Covid-19 cases drop to 13, lowest in weeks, with 1 new death
Huge rise in single-use plastic during Thailand’s lockdown
March tourist arrival numbers worse than predicted
Buriram police officer injured as knife-wielding man has meltdown
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Health Minister wants Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccine trials speeded up
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Bangkok, before and after. A birds-eye view.
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Thailand’s marine life is rebounding during Covid-19 crisis
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
AirAsia will resume some flights beginning April 29
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Thailand’s road to a ‘new normal’
Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
Postcards from Thais struggling through the Covid-19 crisis
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
- Business2 days ago
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
- Coronavirus Infections3 days ago
27 new virus cases, no deaths for third straight day, recovery rate passes 70%
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
British woman stranded in Chiang Mai airport finds somewhere to stay