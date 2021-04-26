ASEAN nations agree to appoint envoy to broker cross-party talks in Myanmar | Thaiger

Myanmar
ASEAN nations agree to appoint envoy to broker cross-party talks in Myanmar
Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have agreed to appoint an envoy to act as mediator in cross-party talks in Myanmar. The country has been rocked by months of violence following a February 1 military coup in which the democratically-elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted.
The leader of the coup, Min Aung Hlaing, in attendance at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, has agreed to talks aimed at ending the bloodshed in Myanmar. Following a meeting on Saturday, member states released a statement confirming consensus was reached on an immediate end to violence. Malaysian PM, Muhyiddin Yassin, has also acknowledged the expectations facing ASEAN members.
“There is an echo of distress among ASEAN member states to learn, on a daily basis, what is unfolding in Myanmar. Many around the world want an explanation, and we are finding it increasingly tough to explain. The international community expects ASEAN to act and address what is happening in our very own backyard.”
It is still not clear if Suu Kyi and other detained leaders will be released as part of the talks, or if the Burmese military will scupper plans to hold elections early next year. According to a Bloomberg report, the ASEAN statement did not refer to Suu Kyi by name and there were no calls to release the detainees. It’s understood the word, “coup” was also not mentioned. ASEAN has traditionally not directly intervened in the domestic political affairs of other nations. However, the National Unity Government, a Burmese administration formed by allies of Suu Kyi, has welcomed the statement.
“We look forward to firm action by ASEAN to follow up its decisions and to restore our democracy and freedom for our people and for the region.”
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Myanmar
Burmese military in a shootout near Thai border
Burmese military exchanged gunfire with unknown opposition last night opposite the Three Pagodas Pass near the Myanmar-Thailand border. Local media reports that gunshots broke out around 10:30 pm when members of the 32nd Infantry Battalion of the Burmese army fired at as-yet-unidentified armed fighters.
The exchange took place in Payathonzu, a town near the Thai border in the Burmese Karen State in the south of the country. The city is separated from the border with Thailand by the Three Pagoda Pass. The border is only about 15 minutes away, with the Tenasserim Hills forming the land border to Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province and the border town of Sangkhla Buri.
The skirmish was so close to the Thai border that the booming sounds of gunshots, grenades and explosions could be clearly heard in Tambon Nong Lu in Thailand in the area of Phra Chedi Sam Ong, the Thai name for Three Pagoda Pass. The Sangkhla Buri district chief came out to the border town to assess the situation.
Though there were no reported casualties, tensions were raised and security forces were dispatched to monitor the borderline. The Lat Ya Task Force is the group responsible in Sangkhla Buri for patrolling the Burmese border, and their soldiers were sent out to tighten security in the area. No group has come forward to identify or claim responsibility for the unknown forces opposing the military.
This attack is likely another of many clashes with the Burmese military as protesters clash with the military junta that overthrew the government February 1 and have pushed to suppress dissent with often bloody confrontations claiming the lives of over 700 civilians already.
Yesterday a meeting of ASEAN leaders in Jakarta produced amiable communication lines, but no concrete resolution beyond Burmese military leaders agreeing to consider 6 contention points including allowing an envoy of ASEAN delegates and humanitarian aid into Myanmar.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
ASEAN
ASEAN leaders speak about Saturday’s Myanmar summit
In Jakarta on Saturday, leaders of the ASEAN countries met to convince Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing to work with them towards progress. Full cover from The Thaiger of what was discussed at the meeting can be found here. During and after the meetings, nation leaders and representatives voiced their concerns and goals regarding the crisis in Myanmar.
Tim Newton’s video assessment of what would happen at the meeting HERE.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was vocal in his calls for the creation of an ASEAN delegation to travel to Myanmar and assess the situation. He stressed that it was imperative for this special envoy to interact with all parties involved in the Burmese crisis, and not just the military.
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin, in step with other ASEAN leaders, issued a statement strongly calling for a stop to violence against civilians, and for the release of political detainees.
“The deplorable situation in Myanmar must stop immediately. Malaysia believes the killings and violence must end. All parties must urgently restraint from any provocations and actions that will perpetuate violence and unrest.”
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong believes that achieving peace in Myanmar is an uphill battle but remains hopeful.
“I’m sure that in implementing this, there’s a long way forward because there’s one thing to say you’ll cease violence and release political prisoners; it’s another thing to get it done. And to have an inclusive discussion in order to reach a political resolution is even harder still, but at least there are some steps forward which we can take. But I would say overall it has been a productive meeting, and it has pointed the next steps forward for us. If ASEAN had not met or had not been able to come to a conclusion on the matter, that would have been very bad.”
Singapore has been vocal in its call for the immediate release of political prisoners and an urgent stop to violence, sentiments PM Lee reiterated during the ASEAN leaders meeting. He believes that this is the first step to a resolution that must involve both the military junta and the National League for Democracy, the Burmese party led by Aung Sun Suu Kyi. The military has had an active role in Burmese politics for years, but the NLD has the support of the public needed to bring peace to the troubled country.
The Singaporean PM also expressed hope that Myanmar can return to peaceful government more quickly than the riots in 1989 which took more than 20 years to recover from, but he stressed that while Southeast Asian nations can offer support, the final resolution must be made by the Burmese themselves within the Myanmar border.
“I hope it doesn’t take as long this time, but I think it is going to be a difficult journey for them because a political reconciliation or resolution which is necessary is a very tough one to make. And we wish them well and we will do our part where we can be helpful.”
Philippines Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin agreed, asserting that Myanmar must find peace on its own before it devolves into civil war.
“This is what Myanmar must avoid: geographical, political, social and national disintegration into warring ethnic parts. Myanmar on its own must find peace again.”
The Secretary attended as Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, similar to Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, decided against joining the ASEAN summit with other nation leaders, and sent a delegate in his place instead.
The National Unity Government, made up of deposed Myanmar lawmakers, complained of a lop-sided summit that allowed the Burmese military a seat, but no representation for the Burmese people. They issued a strongly-worded statement against their omission from talks.
“Meetings that contribute to a solution to the deepening crisis in Myanmar are welcome. Meetings that exclude the people of Myanmar but include murderer-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing … are unlikely to be helpful.”
Amnesty International released a similarly sharp statement before the meeting calling for a more forceful response to the Burmese military Junta, though the leaders at the ASEAN summit will likely be walking on eggshells to try to create open dialogue channels between Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries.
“The crisis initiated by a murderous and unrepentant Myanmar military has engulfed the country and will cause severe aftershocks — humanitarian and more — for the entire region. The Indonesian authorities are duty-bound to investigate Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other Myanmar military officials who may join his delegation to Jakarta.”
SOURCE: Reuters, Bangkok Post, and Channel News Asia
ASEAN
Summit: Burmese military open to ASEAN delegation visits
Today’s ASEAN summit in Jakarta has yielded progress regarding the situation in Myanmar with Burmese junta leader Min Aung Hlaing stating he’s not opposed to a special envoy being created and dispatched to Myanmar. The military leader also said he would consider several other steps proposed by the leaders of the Asian nations. With leaders or representation from most countries of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, today’s meetings carried high expectations to work towards some sort of resolution.
Members of the coalition at the summit requested six steps they want from the Burmese military, the first of which was for Burmese authorities to allow an ASEAN delegation to visit. They also called for a cessation of violence against unarmed civilians, allowing humanitarian aid across the borders and releasing the political prisoners taken since the February 1st coup.
The Burmese general said he heard the request of the ASEAN summit and would take into consideration the ones he thought were constructive. He also said he was not opposed to involvement from the Southeast Asian coalition including a visit and humanitarian aid. The next step is to plan the visits to Myanmar figuring out who will bring the aid and inspections and when.
General Min gave the gathered leaders his perspective on the events leading to the February 1st coup and the situation in Myanmar regarding demonstrators and civil unrest until now, along with his vision of the future of Myanmar. Leaders were reported to have each given their response directly and spoke about the meeting after the summit.
The National Unity Government, a coalition of ousted Burmese lawmakers, voice opposition to the meeting that included the brutal military leader, but no representation for the people of Myanmar, stating that with their exclusion, meetings were not likely to be successful. Security forces outside the summit, held at ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, monitored and broke up some small protests outside of the closed-door meeting as well. Amnesty International weighed in as well with a strong statement against the Burmese military junta.
“The crisis initiated by a murderous and unrepentant Myanmar military has engulfed the country, and will cause severe aftershocks — humanitarian and more — for the entire region.”
Some have called for Myanmar to be expelled from the ASEAN coalition but sentiment within the organisation leans towards engaging Myanmar to try to bring peace to Southeast Asia rather than alienating them. Today’s ASEAN summit was a cautious first step.
SOURCE: Channel News Asia
