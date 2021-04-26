Covid UPDATE: 2,048 new Covid-19 infections and 8 deaths | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,048 new Covid-19 infections and 8 deaths
2,048 new Covid-19 cases and 8 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Department of Disease Control. The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is 57,508. The death toll is now at 148 since the start of the outbreak in Thailand. There are now 25,767 active cases, including 20,461 in hospitals and the other 5,306 being treated in field hospitals. 563 people are in serious condition and 150 patents are on ventilators.
In other related news, the province of Surat Thani, including the 3 Gulf islands of Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, have imposed similar closures of business to the ones in Bangkok. The announcement says that you must do quarantine if you travel from a red zone. Residents are also being asked to “stay home from 10pm-4am”.
More information on today’s cases will be released today during the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily press briefing at 11.30am.
Thai government considering “targeted lockdown”, new colour-coding of provinces
Amid growing calls to impose a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, Thailand’s government is considering a more moderate response. According to the Bangkok Post, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry is proposing “targeted lockdown” restrictions and a new colour classification for high-risk provinces.
At a meeting held yesterday, officials agreed a revised approach to colour-coding, to replace the current red, orange, yellow, green system. Under the new approach, there will be only 3 colour-coded zones. Dark red will apply to areas under maximum control, followed by red and orange. Kiattiphum says provincial officials are authorised to adopt targeted lockdown measures locally.
Also discussed at yesterday’s meeting was the hospital bed crisis in Bangkok, which Kiattiphum says is being addressed.
“It was found the problem stems from management procedures. Therefore, we discussed ways to better handle management of beds.”
He insists there are currently enough beds, but should the situation worsen over the next 2 weeks, there will be a shortage of beds for severely ill people. He adds that hospitalisation for those with only mild symptoms is being reduced to 10 days from 14, in order to free up more beds.
Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson, Traisuree Taisaranakul, says PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is in talks with the private sector regarding the procurement of vaccines. On Wednesday, the PM will meet with a number of business representatives, including the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Bankers’ Association, and the Association of Thai Travel Agents, among others.
“They will be given an opportunity to present proposals to buy more vaccine doses and ideas on how to distribute them after the private sector wanted to procure vaccine doses for personnel in the industrial sector.”
Yesterday, Thailand reported a record high of 11 new deaths, including a pregnant woman. The death toll now stands at 140 since the beginning of the pandemic. 2,438 new infections were logged yesterday, only 5 of which were imported.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.
From Monday, April 26, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok are now closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that are now closed or have restricted hours…
Phuket: even “problem foreigners” must mask up or 20k fine
Phuket government officials have threatened to strictly enforce the 20,000 baht face mask fine and contact consular officials for foreigners that refuse to mask up. The vice governor of Phuket has issued a stern warning that all people are required to wear face masks in public at all times. As Covid-19’s third wave sweeps the country, and Phuket has begun to require Covid-19 tests on arrival as the local government struggles to try to contain infections.
After an emergency meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall, the vice governor reminded the public that the order to wear masks in public was issued in January. He requested that everyone, Thais and foreigners, wear a mask to fully cooperates with the mandate now. The vice governor pointed out that Section 51 of the Communicable Diseases Act stipulates a fine of up to 20,000 baht, and Section 18 of the same act states that mask violators are subject to jail sentences of up to 2 years plus up to 40,000 baht in fines.
He also specifically mentioned the troubling issue of what they labelled “problem foreigners” – those expats and travellers that refuse to wear a mask in public.
“Cooperation between Thais and foreigners is requested to wear a mask because wearing a mask will reduce the transmission of infection from person to person to a great extent. If everyone participates, wearing a mask will help prevent the spread of Covid-19, thus we are asking for special cooperation.”
The Phuket government made a 2-step plan to deal with “problem foreigners” who protest mask-wearing. The first step is a meeting with all councils in Phuket and province officials to make sure regulations are clear and understood and then have those rules clarified to foreigners in a public campaign to raise awareness. If that gentle approach proves unsuccessful the next step is to begin to prosecute anyone who breaks the mandate and refuses to wear a mask. That includes contacting foreign consulates for foreigners violating the mandate.
The government has been publicising a campaign of DMHTT (though apparently only in Thai) to stress the safety measures needed to combat the spread of Covid-19. The M stands for Mask-wearing as the vice governor stressed. The 5-point campaign reminds people of the need for:
- Distancing
- Mask wearing
- Hand washing
- Testing (checking temperature and testing for Covid-19)
- Thai Chana (the contract tracing app to check in everywhere you go)
SOURCE: The Phuket News
