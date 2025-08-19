Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Screenshots from @kktheerakan TikTok video

Spectators were left horrified after a man casually wandered onto a racetrack in Phuket during the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Thailand 2025 event, in what could have ended in certain death.

The shocking incident occurred yesterday, August 18, just after the high-octane races wrapped up at Saphan Hin Public Park, which had hosted the two-day event over the weekend on August 16 and 17. While fans were still riding the adrenaline rush, one man stunned the crowd by strolling directly onto the road where cars had been racing at dangerous speeds only moments before.

The near-tragedy came to light after TikTok user @kktheerakan posted a video showing the man ambling casually along the track, seemingly oblivious to the danger. In the clip, race crew members can be seen rushing to intercept him. The man resisted attempts to be removed, but staff eventually succeeded in pulling him to safety.

The poster captioned the footage: “A life-threatening scene… don’t even try it. Luckily, the crew managed it in time.”

@kktheerakan

Online viewers were quick to react, with many expressing disbelief at the man’s reckless behaviour. Some slammed it as a “suicidal stunt” while others praised the crew for acting swiftly before disaster struck.

Thai man pulled to safety in Phuket racetrack drama (video) | News by Thaiger

Race organisers have yet to identify the man or confirm whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. However, officials emphasised that such behaviour not only endangers the man but also poses serious risks to drivers and event staff, reported Thairath.

Spectator safety is a priority at large-scale racing events, and strict barriers are usually in place to prevent members of the public from entering restricted zones. How the man managed to breach the track remains unclear.

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Thailand series, a major motorsport event drawing large crowds, is known for its thrilling atmosphere and competitive races. This year’s Phuket leg attracted thousands of spectators, making the intrusion all the more shocking.

While no one was injured, the incident has sparked debate about crowd management and safety measures at public motorsport events. Organisers are expected to review security protocols to ensure such a dangerous breach cannot happen again.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
