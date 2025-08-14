Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

Young man goes missing after jumping from Sarasin Bridge

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
169 1 minute read
Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Kusoldham Phuket Foundation

Police and rescue teams in Phuket are actively searching for a young man who went missing after jumping from the Sarasin Bridge on the evening of yesterday, August 13.

The incident was reported to the Tha Chatchai Police at 5.42pm by the Phuket Provincial Police 191 radio centre. The man reportedly jumped from the observation tower located on the Phang Nga side of the bridge in Khok Kloi, within Takua Thung district.

Eyewitnesses described the man as having fair skin, dressed in a brown long-sleeved shirt, grey trousers, and sneakers. Officers, in collaboration with the Tha Chatchai checkpoint and local traffic control, promptly initiated a search of the bridge and nearby waters.

Upon reaching the location, the police learnt that the man had entered the sea and disappeared underwater. Rescue personnel from the Kusoldham Phuket Foundation, assisted by local fishermen, deployed boats to scour the area; however, they were unable to locate him.

Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Tha Chatchai Police

Police have identified the missing person as Thiraphat Hongkaew from Nakhon Si Thammarat. The search efforts were ongoing as of last night, reported The Phuket News.

Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

In similar news, a young man in Samut Prakan was saved from a potentially tragic jump after an argument with his mother over wedding expenses left him feeling hopeless.

Related Articles

The 20 year old Thai man was seen on March 5, crying and clinging to the railing of a bridge over the Phra Ong Chao Chaiyanuchit Canal in Bang Bo district, appearing ready to jump.

Volunteer rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived and quickly called Bang Bo police for assistance. Witnesses reported a tense 20-minute standoff as rescuers and bystanders tried to calm the distressed man, who repeatedly expressed that he no longer wanted to live.

When police arrived, they continued negotiating with him, ultimately persuading him to step back from the edge to a safer part of the bridge. Concerned for his welfare, officers invited him into their patrol car to recover from the intense heat before taking him to a nearby restaurant for a cold drink and a supportive conversation.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

16 minutes ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

32 minutes ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

40 minutes ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

48 minutes ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

2 hours ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

3 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

3 hours ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years

3 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid

3 hours ago
Court jails &#8216;Uncle Phol&#8217; for 26 years over his toddler niece&#8217;s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Court jails ‘Uncle Phol’ for 26 years over his toddler niece’s mysterious death

3 hours ago
Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages

4 hours ago
Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims

4 hours ago
Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

4 hours ago
46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag

5 hours ago
Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

20 hours ago
Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese man attacked in Bangkok for filming smokers in prohibited area

21 hours ago
Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Old Thai man apologises after asking to grope woman in Udon Thani

22 hours ago
Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 20 foreigners attack Thai motorbike shop owner in Phuket

23 hours ago
Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

24 hours ago
Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urged to extend maternity leave to 180 days

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
169 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x