Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

Police and rescue teams in Phuket are actively searching for a young man who went missing after jumping from the Sarasin Bridge on the evening of yesterday, August 13.

The incident was reported to the Tha Chatchai Police at 5.42pm by the Phuket Provincial Police 191 radio centre. The man reportedly jumped from the observation tower located on the Phang Nga side of the bridge in Khok Kloi, within Takua Thung district.

Eyewitnesses described the man as having fair skin, dressed in a brown long-sleeved shirt, grey trousers, and sneakers. Officers, in collaboration with the Tha Chatchai checkpoint and local traffic control, promptly initiated a search of the bridge and nearby waters.

Upon reaching the location, the police learnt that the man had entered the sea and disappeared underwater. Rescue personnel from the Kusoldham Phuket Foundation, assisted by local fishermen, deployed boats to scour the area; however, they were unable to locate him.

Police have identified the missing person as Thiraphat Hongkaew from Nakhon Si Thammarat. The search efforts were ongoing as of last night, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, a young man in Samut Prakan was saved from a potentially tragic jump after an argument with his mother over wedding expenses left him feeling hopeless.

The 20 year old Thai man was seen on March 5, crying and clinging to the railing of a bridge over the Phra Ong Chao Chaiyanuchit Canal in Bang Bo district, appearing ready to jump.

Volunteer rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived and quickly called Bang Bo police for assistance. Witnesses reported a tense 20-minute standoff as rescuers and bystanders tried to calm the distressed man, who repeatedly expressed that he no longer wanted to live.

When police arrived, they continued negotiating with him, ultimately persuading him to step back from the edge to a safer part of the bridge. Concerned for his welfare, officers invited him into their patrol car to recover from the intense heat before taking him to a nearby restaurant for a cold drink and a supportive conversation.