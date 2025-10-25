Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless

PM says crackdown on fraud continues amid mounting political noise

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
81 1 minute read
Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s prime minister denied involvement in scam networks following international reports, reaffirming government efforts to crack down on cybercrime.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has hit back at allegations linking him to scam operations in Thailand, dismissing the claims as unfounded and politically motivated. The remarks follow a New York Times report naming Thailand as a hotspot for scam activity, sparking a wave of speculation on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Anutin said the accusations lacked substance and were based on misinformation. He stressed that the Thai government has been taking decisive action against scam networks through official channels and documented procedures.

“I’ve instructed authorities to investigate thoroughly and take action,” he said, referring to coordinated efforts by the Royal Thai Police and relevant state agencies.

Anutin said that steps had already been taken to revoke the citizenship of individuals involved in serious offences, such as Cambodian business tycoon Ly Yong Phat, also known as Padd Suphapa.

Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | News by Thaiger
Photo of Ly Yong Phat courtesy of UCA News

When asked about a cryptic comment by former Deputy Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakparn, who hinted at a politician with the initials “Ch.” being tied to scam operations, Anutin downplayed the insinuation.

“There are many people with those initials.”

Related Articles

The PM reaffirmed that internal probes are already underway in cooperation with the National Police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | News by Thaiger
Photo of Surachate Hakparn courtesy of Thai PBS World

Anutin also responded to criticism from MP Rukchanok Srinork, who questioned the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao to lead the Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Committee, reported The Nation.

He brushed off the complaint, suggesting that critics with no government experience should not judge policy decisions.

“The government has already frozen assets, launched investigations and revoked citizenships. This is not just talk.”

When pressed on the pressure of handling scam-related cases, Anutin said that working under constant pressure was part of governance.

“Challenges come every day, but as long as we stay on the right path, we’ll keep going.”

The prime minister firmly denied online rumours linking him and political ally Newin Chidchob to scam networks.

“Such conclusions are baseless.”

Latest Thailand News
Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes | Thaiger Business News

Thailand rolls out rice rescue plan to lift farmer incomes

54 seconds ago
Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless

26 minutes ago
Rain can&#8217;t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade | Thaiger Phuket News

Rain can’t stop Phuket Vegetarian Festival’s wildest parade

50 minutes ago
Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai govt denies event ban, urges respect for Queen Sirikit

1 hour ago
New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals | Thaiger Aviation News

New Norse Air routes boost Bangkok and Phuket winter arrivals

2 hours ago
Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese man with 2,000 ATM cards arrested in Chiang Rai scam

2 hours ago
PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM Anutin delays summit trip to lead Queen Mother funeral plans

3 hours ago
&#8216;Shogun&#8217;-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

‘Shogun’-linked loan shark gang busted in Chon Buri raid

3 hours ago
Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket raids target foreigners in illegal business crackdown

5 hours ago
Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang teen found dead near socket in suspected electrocution

5 hours ago
Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crash leaves 1 dead and 13 injured in pile-up

5 hours ago
Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home

6 hours ago
Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm batters southern Thailand as cooler north warms up

7 hours ago
Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated tourist returned to hotel after collapse on Pattaya street

24 hours ago
Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin woman terrified after snake slithers out of ATM cash slot

24 hours ago
Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Miss Panama takes wrong spot in Miss Grand Bangkok blunder (video)

1 day ago
Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites | Thaiger Thailand News

Former RTP chief and 200 officers found guilty of taking bribes from gambling sites

1 day ago
Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn&#8217;s exit | Thaiger Politics News

Julapun poised to lead Pheu Thai reboot after Paetongtarn’s exit

1 day ago
4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners arrested in Phuket for operating restricted businesses

1 day ago
Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan | Thaiger Crime News

Thai monk arrested for sexual abuse of 4 novices in Bueng Kan

1 day ago
SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots | Thaiger Crime News

SRT ramps up legal fight over land grabs in Buriram plots

1 day ago
Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier | Thaiger South Thailand News

Southern Thailand man caught mailing grenades via courier

1 day ago
Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman duped out of 1 million baht by fake police call centre scam

1 day ago
Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand, Cambodia to sign peace path deal with US backing

1 day ago
Crime NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal26 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.