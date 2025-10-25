Anutin hits back at scam claims, calls rumours baseless

Thailand’s prime minister denied involvement in scam networks following international reports, reaffirming government efforts to crack down on cybercrime.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has hit back at allegations linking him to scam operations in Thailand, dismissing the claims as unfounded and politically motivated. The remarks follow a New York Times report naming Thailand as a hotspot for scam activity, sparking a wave of speculation on social media.

Speaking to reporters, Anutin said the accusations lacked substance and were based on misinformation. He stressed that the Thai government has been taking decisive action against scam networks through official channels and documented procedures.

“I’ve instructed authorities to investigate thoroughly and take action,” he said, referring to coordinated efforts by the Royal Thai Police and relevant state agencies.

Anutin said that steps had already been taken to revoke the citizenship of individuals involved in serious offences, such as Cambodian business tycoon Ly Yong Phat, also known as Padd Suphapa.

When asked about a cryptic comment by former Deputy Police Chief Police General Surachate Hakparn, who hinted at a politician with the initials “Ch.” being tied to scam operations, Anutin downplayed the insinuation.

“There are many people with those initials.”

The PM reaffirmed that internal probes are already underway in cooperation with the National Police, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO).

Anutin also responded to criticism from MP Rukchanok Srinork, who questioned the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister Thammanat Prompao to lead the Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression Committee, reported The Nation.

He brushed off the complaint, suggesting that critics with no government experience should not judge policy decisions.

“The government has already frozen assets, launched investigations and revoked citizenships. This is not just talk.”

When pressed on the pressure of handling scam-related cases, Anutin said that working under constant pressure was part of governance.

“Challenges come every day, but as long as we stay on the right path, we’ll keep going.”

The prime minister firmly denied online rumours linking him and political ally Newin Chidchob to scam networks.

“Such conclusions are baseless.”