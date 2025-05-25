Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

Police on high alert as youth clashes turn deadly

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
124 1 minute read
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Phuket, an altercation between rival groups of young people escalated into a violent incident involving firearms and explosives.

Today, May 25, at 12.35am, Police Lieutenant Sumet Phetruenthong received reports of teenagers using vehicles to pursue and shoot at each other, including throwing large firecrackers, along a road near Chamcha Market in the Talat Nuea subdistrict.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that some of the teenagers had sought refuge inside a market shop. The assailants followed them, discharging firearms into the establishment.

This resulted in Jeeratip, a 31 year old shopkeeper, being accidentally wounded. He sustained a gunshot injury to his right arm, with the bullet lodged inside. Jeeratip was immediately taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Related Articles

Initial investigations conducted by the forensic team of Phuket province identified one 9mm bullet casing, a bullet, and remnants of a large firecracker at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Following these developments, the police investigation team has been actively working to track down the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice according to the law.

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a fatal shooting occurred in Udon Thani’s Chai Wan district during a village festival dispute, resulting in the death of a 31 year old man.

Police responded promptly on March 17 to reports from Phon Sung subdistrict, where the victim, Narinthorn “Sek” Thongjuea, was found face down in a vegetable garden behind a house. He had been shot with a 9mm handgun.

Investigators, led by Police Colonel Ratpholchai Pensongkhram, found three spent bullet casings near the scene and a blood trail leading away.

Witnesses said tensions flared between youths from neighbouring villages around 2 a.m., sparking the violent incident during the festival.

Police believe the deceased and several others were gathered at the site before the dispute escalated into a shooting. Early inquiries indicate the clash originated from a prior disagreement during the festival.

Latest Thailand News
Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province Crime News

Drugged soldier attacks nephew with machete in Trang Province

27 minutes ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Kanchanaburi

39 minutes ago
Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives Phuket News

Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

53 minutes ago
Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead Thailand Weather Updates

Thai monsoon forecast: Heavy rain and flood risks ahead

3 hours ago
Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok Thailand News

Vietnamese crypto scammer Madam Ngo arrested in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate Phuket News

Phuket man found dead in suspected suicide, police investigate

3 hours ago
Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video) Crime News

Outrage as daycare teacher caught forcing toddler’s head in Chachoengsao (video)

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy Economy News

Thailand eyes F1 street race to boost tourism and economy

4 hours ago
Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south South Thailand News

Thai government advances peace initiative in deep south

4 hours ago
British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud Crime News

British fugitives arrested in Koh Samui for robbery and fraud

4 hours ago
Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province Thailand News

Teen drowns at popular waterfall in Uttaradit province

4 hours ago
Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Two arrested in Chachoengsao for hiding Siamese rosewood worth nearly 1 million baht

4 hours ago
Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple Crime News

Monk caught in drug scandal at Don Mueang temple

5 hours ago
Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok Bangkok News

Body of worker retrieved from 19-metre hole in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers Thailand News

Helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan kills three police officers

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video) Thailand News

Pregnant woman and baby die in central Thailand tragedy (video)

24 hours ago
Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok mall busted for counterfeit luxury goods in crackdown

24 hours ago
Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304 Thailand News

Truck brake failure sparks fiery crash on Highway 304

1 day ago
Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears Thailand News

Chiang Rai restaurant struggles as tourists flee contamination fears

1 day ago
Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending Business News

Thailand’s Visa payments slow despite higher visitor spending

1 day ago
Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Police raid illegal sawmill linked to Chinese operators in Phitsanulok

1 day ago
Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam Pattaya News

Chon Buri police arrest suspects in BMW cloning scam

1 day ago
Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads Phuket News

Cement mixer crash sparks chaos on Phuket’s slippery roads

1 day ago
Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting Pattaya News

Pattaya woman arrested in undercover Ice sting

1 day ago
Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation Phuket News

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee53 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, May 25, 2025
124 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

Bomb threat panic on Phuket flight sparks emergency evacuation

1 day ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

2 days ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

2 days ago
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x