Phuket violence: teens clash with guns and explosives

In Phuket, an altercation between rival groups of young people escalated into a violent incident involving firearms and explosives.

Today, May 25, at 12.35am, Police Lieutenant Sumet Phetruenthong received reports of teenagers using vehicles to pursue and shoot at each other, including throwing large firecrackers, along a road near Chamcha Market in the Talat Nuea subdistrict.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that some of the teenagers had sought refuge inside a market shop. The assailants followed them, discharging firearms into the establishment.

This resulted in Jeeratip, a 31 year old shopkeeper, being accidentally wounded. He sustained a gunshot injury to his right arm, with the bullet lodged inside. Jeeratip was immediately taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations conducted by the forensic team of Phuket province identified one 9mm bullet casing, a bullet, and remnants of a large firecracker at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Following these developments, the police investigation team has been actively working to track down the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice according to the law.

In similar news, a fatal shooting occurred in Udon Thani’s Chai Wan district during a village festival dispute, resulting in the death of a 31 year old man.

Police responded promptly on March 17 to reports from Phon Sung subdistrict, where the victim, Narinthorn “Sek” Thongjuea, was found face down in a vegetable garden behind a house. He had been shot with a 9mm handgun.

Investigators, led by Police Colonel Ratpholchai Pensongkhram, found three spent bullet casings near the scene and a blood trail leading away.

Witnesses said tensions flared between youths from neighbouring villages around 2 a.m., sparking the violent incident during the festival.

Police believe the deceased and several others were gathered at the site before the dispute escalated into a shooting. Early inquiries indicate the clash originated from a prior disagreement during the festival.