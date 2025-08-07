Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

Thai woman denies wrongdoing as court battle over money and violence looms

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
471 2 minutes read
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger
Photo via Kalasin News

A Malaysian man accused his Thai ex-girlfriend of swindling 4 million baht from him and physically assaulting both him and his current partner in the Isaan province of Kalasin.

The 27 year old Malaysian man, identified only as Yap, shared his story with the local news agency Kalasin News in an appeal for justice for himself and his current Thai girlfriend. Yap said that he had recently been physically assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, Pornnapha, and an unidentified accomplice.

Yap explained that he visited a barber shop in Kalasin with his girlfriend at around 5pm on August 2. Pornnapha reportedly saw his car parked outside and rushed to the scene with another person.

Pornnapha then allegedly attacked Yap and his girlfriend. Yap claimed Pornnapha punched him in the face and grabbed his shirt collar, leaving scratches on his neck.

According to Yap, this was not the first time he had been physically assaulted by Pornnapha. He alleged that she had abused him throughout their relationship, with violent incidents occurring once or twice each month.

Foreign man claims losing money to Thai ex-girlfriend
Photo via Kalasin News

Yap further accused Pornnapha of deceiving him into investing in several failed businesses. He claimed she persuaded him to buy her a car and other valuables before ultimately expelling him from their shared home.

Yap stated that he and his current girlfriend filed a complaint at Mueang Surin Police Station regarding the recent assault. He added that a fraud case is already progressing through the court system and urged the relevant officials to expedite the legal process and hold Pornnapha accountable.

Kalasin News reported that its journalists attempted to contact Pornnapha for her side of the story, but she declined to be interviewed. She only asked to be notified when Yap’s story was published.

However, Channel 3’s news programme Hone Krasae managed to contact and interview Pornnapha yesterday, August 6. She denied all accusations made by her Malaysian ex-boyfriend and gave her own account to the media.

Pornnapha said she met Yap at a nightclub in Malaysia a few years ago. They began a romantic relationship and decided to run a business together, prompting Yap to move to Kalasin. Their first business venture failed, so they attempted to start another.

Thai woman accused of swindling money from Malaysian ex-boyfriend
Photo via Kalasin News

She insisted that she had never asked him for money. According to her, Yap voluntarily gave her between 100,000 and 200,000 baht each time to invest in their ventures. She said she did not keep records and was uncertain if the total amount reached 4 million baht.

Pornnapha denied ever forcing Yap to leave their home, claiming he moved out after becoming involved with another woman. She explained that their frequent arguments and Yap’s excessive jealousy forced her to cut ties with him.

She stated that she was surprised when Yap filed a fraud lawsuit against her. Nonetheless, she said she was willing to go through the legal process and repay whatever amount the court determined.

Pornnapha admitted to physically attacking Yap once during an argument after she refused to have sex with him. However, she denied having a pattern of violent behaviour as alleged.

Regarding the barber shop incident, she claimed she had no intention of harming Yap but admitted she attempted to assault his girlfriend, who she said had insulted her and her family in online posts.

No update on the legal proceedings was included in the report.

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of fraud
Yap and his Thai ex-girlfriend | Photo via Kalasin News

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya empowers teens with ‘Happy School’ workshops

38 minutes ago
&#8216;Journeys from City to Sea&#8217; with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand

41 minutes ago
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa

50 minutes ago
Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers | Thaiger Business News

Chinese steel surge pressures Thai manufacturers

59 minutes ago
Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Busted: Korean-Chinese call centre gang raided in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

1 hour ago
Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand and Cambodia strike border truce in Malaysia

2 hours ago
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door | Thaiger Thailand News

Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door

2 hours ago
Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video) | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga worker’s leg mangled in shrimp pond horror (video)

3 hours ago
Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Phetchaburi plastic factory causes damage worth millions baht

4 hours ago
Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai submarine deal saga drags on as China swaps engines

4 hours ago
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

4 hours ago
Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police seize 10,000 meth pills, arrest drug suspects

4 hours ago
Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese Tourist robbed after night with Pattaya bar girl

4 hours ago
Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourist thrown into palm tree in Pattaya bike crash

4 hours ago
Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand splashes billions on freight train mega-upgrade

5 hours ago
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

6 hours ago
Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner arrested in Phuket for illegal work at bike rental

6 hours ago
Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cops bust Pattaya kratom shop in drug den raid

6 hours ago
Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust major drug gang seizing 336 kg of narcotics

6 hours ago
Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport | Thaiger Crime News

Thai tyre factory closed for illegal hazardous waste transport

6 hours ago
Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses | Thaiger South Thailand News

Illegal cigarette trade in Songkhla cripples local businesses

7 hours ago
Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police go high-tech to slash road chaos

7 hours ago
Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery surrounds death of woman in Samut Prakan apartment

7 hours ago
Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai worker loses life in explosion at oil tank factory in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
471 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x