Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault

A Malaysian man accused his Thai ex-girlfriend of swindling 4 million baht from him and physically assaulting both him and his current partner in the Isaan province of Kalasin.

The 27 year old Malaysian man, identified only as Yap, shared his story with the local news agency Kalasin News in an appeal for justice for himself and his current Thai girlfriend. Yap said that he had recently been physically assaulted by his ex-girlfriend, Pornnapha, and an unidentified accomplice.

Yap explained that he visited a barber shop in Kalasin with his girlfriend at around 5pm on August 2. Pornnapha reportedly saw his car parked outside and rushed to the scene with another person.

Pornnapha then allegedly attacked Yap and his girlfriend. Yap claimed Pornnapha punched him in the face and grabbed his shirt collar, leaving scratches on his neck.

According to Yap, this was not the first time he had been physically assaulted by Pornnapha. He alleged that she had abused him throughout their relationship, with violent incidents occurring once or twice each month.

Yap further accused Pornnapha of deceiving him into investing in several failed businesses. He claimed she persuaded him to buy her a car and other valuables before ultimately expelling him from their shared home.

Yap stated that he and his current girlfriend filed a complaint at Mueang Surin Police Station regarding the recent assault. He added that a fraud case is already progressing through the court system and urged the relevant officials to expedite the legal process and hold Pornnapha accountable.

Kalasin News reported that its journalists attempted to contact Pornnapha for her side of the story, but she declined to be interviewed. She only asked to be notified when Yap’s story was published.

However, Channel 3’s news programme Hone Krasae managed to contact and interview Pornnapha yesterday, August 6. She denied all accusations made by her Malaysian ex-boyfriend and gave her own account to the media.

Pornnapha said she met Yap at a nightclub in Malaysia a few years ago. They began a romantic relationship and decided to run a business together, prompting Yap to move to Kalasin. Their first business venture failed, so they attempted to start another.

She insisted that she had never asked him for money. According to her, Yap voluntarily gave her between 100,000 and 200,000 baht each time to invest in their ventures. She said she did not keep records and was uncertain if the total amount reached 4 million baht.

Pornnapha denied ever forcing Yap to leave their home, claiming he moved out after becoming involved with another woman. She explained that their frequent arguments and Yap’s excessive jealousy forced her to cut ties with him.

She stated that she was surprised when Yap filed a fraud lawsuit against her. Nonetheless, she said she was willing to go through the legal process and repay whatever amount the court determined.

Pornnapha admitted to physically attacking Yap once during an argument after she refused to have sex with him. However, she denied having a pattern of violent behaviour as alleged.

Regarding the barber shop incident, she claimed she had no intention of harming Yap but admitted she attempted to assault his girlfriend, who she said had insulted her and her family in online posts.

No update on the legal proceedings was included in the report.