Tourist tragedy: Young American washes up on Phuket beach

Police are probing the death of a 28 year old American tourist whose body was found washed ashore on Patong Beach in Phuket yesterday afternoon.

The grim discovery was made near the Coral Beach Bridge at the southern end of the popular tourist hotspot at around 1.30pm yesterday, August 22.

Patong Police Chief Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat arrived at the scene with a team of investigators and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation, following a report from the Patong Police radio centre.

A friend of the deceased, who was present at the scene, confirmed the man’s identity. The victim is reportedly from California, although his name has not yet been released pending official notification of next of kin.

The body was taken to Patong Hospital for a full forensic examination to determine the cause of death. Police have so far declined to comment on whether drowning was involved, The Phuket News reported.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this case. We will be working closely with the US Embassy to proceed according to protocol.”

This incident adds to a string of recent tragedies involving foreign tourists in Thailand, particularly in popular beach areas.

As investigations continue, questions remain about the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, and whether foul play or an accident is to blame.

In a similar story, a 10 year old Canadian girl tragically drowned off Kata Beach in Phuket on August 7 while swimming with her family.

Rescue teams and officers from Karon Police Station rushed to the scene around 4pm after the child was swept away by strong waves. Divers scoured the waters near Koh Tapu, while another team searched the shallows along the shoreline.

