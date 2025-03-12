Phuket cops hit a high note as drifting Nigerians sing through arrest

Police arrested two Nigerian men last night for drifting a sedan in the middle of an intersection on a Phuket road. Upon arrest, the Nigerians refused to cooperate and speak English with police and resorted to singing with them instead.

Newshawk Phuket yesterday, March 11, shared a video of the white sedan drifting for five rounds in the middle of the intersection, despite the road being crowded with cars and motorcycles. The incident reportedly occurred at the Koh Kaew Intersection on Thep Krasattri Road.

The page reported that the same car was seen repeating the illegal manoeuvre at another intersection on Pasak Road on the same day. Several Thai netizens took to the comments section to reveal that they spotted the same sedan drifting in various locations last night.

Channel 3 reported that traffic police officers from Thalang Police Station observed the dangerous drifting and tracked down the white sedan, which was parked near Soi Koh Kaew 23. The driver and passengers were later identified as Nigerian nationals.

The two Nigerian men attempted to flee from the police, turning into Soi Nana Chart 2, a dead-end alley, which left them with no way to escape. The two foreign men abandoned their vehicle and ran into the roadside forest in an attempt to evade arrest but were unsuccessful.

Nigerian Phuket car drifting
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

Police escorted them to the police station for questioning. However, the pair refused to speak English and continuously sang, also refusing to undergo drug tests.

Officers checked their criminal history and found that one of the suspects, Anamere George, was wanted for illegal entry and possession of cocaine. He was previously arrested, granted bail, and failed to appear in court as required.

Two Nigerian men arrested for car drifting Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

In this case, officers brought two charges against the Nigerian men:

  • Section 64 of the Immigration Act: Illegal entry into Thailand, is punishable by imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 50,000 baht.
  • Sections 43(4) and 157 of the Land Traffic Act: Reckless and dangerous driving, punishable by a fine ranging from 400 to 1,000 baht.
Nigerian drifted car on Phuket road
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Another foreign motorist was arrested for a similar offence in January last year. In that case, a Lithuanian man drifted his luxury BMW Z4 on a public road in Chon Buri, resulting in a fine of 12,000 baht.

