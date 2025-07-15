Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village

Officers warn more drug crackdowns coming as community tensions simmer

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal52 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
123 1 minute read
Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A late-night raid in Phuket’s Rawai Sea Gypsy Village landed a 22 year old in handcuffs after security officers uncovered a stash of crystal methamphetamine and pills hidden along a narrow walkway.

Yesterday, July 14, Phuket police swooped to arrest Sompop, also known as Oh, a young man from Rawai subdistrict, on charges of dealing and possessing illegal drugs.

The operation was carried out under the orders of Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and coordinated by senior officials, including Deputy Governor of Phuket Province Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Thiraphong Chuaychu, and Mueang District Chief Pairoj Srilamul.

District Chief for Security Thiti Bunyasathian led members of the 1st Phuket City Volunteer Defence Corps Company in the targeted operation.

Acting on intelligence, officers tracked the suspect to a walkway deep inside Rawai Sea Gypsy Village, an area notorious for petty crime and drug activity.

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village | News by Thaiger

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village | News by Thaiger

During the search, officers seized eight bags of crystal meth weighing a combined 5.89 grammes and five meth tablets.

Officials allege Sompop was preparing to distribute the drugs locally.

“This arrest is part of our ongoing effort to protect communities from the scourge of narcotics,” Thiti said. “We will not tolerate drug dealing in any form.”

Sompop faces multiple charges, including distributing Category 1 narcotics (meth and crystal meth) by possessing them for distribution without permission and illegally using Category 1 narcotics.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station along with the seized evidence for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village | News by Thaiger

Officers said the bust highlights a broader crackdown aimed at curbing the drug trade across Phuket, which has seen a spike in small-scale distribution networks operating out of low-income areas.

Local leaders stressed the need for vigilance and community cooperation.

“Residents play a crucial role in helping us identify illegal activities,” Thiraphong said. “We encourage people to report suspicious behaviour so we can take swift action.”

Officials also warned that more operations are planned in the coming weeks as part of the province’s zero-tolerance policy on narcotics.

Latest Thailand News
Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video) Thailand News

Thai ministers deny US bid for Phang Nga navy base (video)

33 minutes ago
Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks Bangkok News

Thailand calls Cambodia to Bangkok for border talks

42 minutes ago
Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village Phuket News

Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village

53 minutes ago
Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030 Bangkok News

Bangkok sinking: City could be underwater by 2030

1 hour ago
Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity Thailand News

Thailand commits 1,200 scholarships to boost educational equity

1 hour ago
Thailand shelves tourist tax plan over fears of deterring visitors Thailand News

Thailand shelves tourist tax plan over fears of deterring visitors

1 hour ago
Thai delivery rider sued for sharing client&#8217;s image leading to cyberbullying Thailand News

Thai delivery rider sued for sharing client’s image leading to cyberbullying

1 hour ago
Thai man arrested for assaulting autistic woman and boy in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Thai man arrested for assaulting autistic woman and boy in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
Cambodia accused of claiming Thailand’s royal literary treasures Thailand News

Cambodia accused of claiming Thailand’s royal literary treasures

2 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border closure disrupts trade, boosts Vietnamese imports Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border closure disrupts trade, boosts Vietnamese imports

2 hours ago
Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya Pattaya News

Butts out: Beach smoke ban sparks flaming row in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after toddler injured under friend&#8217;s care Crime News

Mother seeks justice after toddler injured under friend’s care

2 hours ago
Thai nationals caught entering illegally at Rong Kluea Market Crime News

Thai nationals caught entering illegally at Rong Kluea Market

2 hours ago
Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind Bangkok News

Sticker shock: Thai food prices soar 106% as wages lag behind

2 hours ago
Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal Thailand News

Thai temples ordered to limit cash holdings amid monk scandal

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision Road deaths

Motorcyclist tragically dies in Chanthaburi truck collision

3 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima temple’s ‘miracle Buddha’ sparks lottery frenzy

3 hours ago
Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok Bangkok News

Japanese tourist faces legal action for train vandalism in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget Phuket News

Patong Tunnel project advances with 16.76 billion baht budget

3 hours ago
Tweetment needed: Woman hurt as birds smash window, roof caves in Thailand News

Tweetment needed: Woman hurt as birds smash window, roof caves in

3 hours ago
Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya Pattaya News

Seaside squat: Iranian beach bum begs for baht in Pattaya

4 hours ago
6-time Thai lottery winner from Loei seeks luck in Ayutthaya Thailand News

6-time Thai lottery winner from Loei seeks luck in Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months Business News

Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months

4 hours ago
Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park Thailand News

Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park

4 hours ago
Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online Crime News

Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online

4 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal53 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
123 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x