Phuket bust: Dealer caught with meth in sea gypsy village

A late-night raid in Phuket’s Rawai Sea Gypsy Village landed a 22 year old in handcuffs after security officers uncovered a stash of crystal methamphetamine and pills hidden along a narrow walkway.

Yesterday, July 14, Phuket police swooped to arrest Sompop, also known as Oh, a young man from Rawai subdistrict, on charges of dealing and possessing illegal drugs.

The operation was carried out under the orders of Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and coordinated by senior officials, including Deputy Governor of Phuket Province Lieutenant Colonel Adul Chuthong, Permanent Secretary of Phuket Thiraphong Chuaychu, and Mueang District Chief Pairoj Srilamul.

District Chief for Security Thiti Bunyasathian led members of the 1st Phuket City Volunteer Defence Corps Company in the targeted operation.

Acting on intelligence, officers tracked the suspect to a walkway deep inside Rawai Sea Gypsy Village, an area notorious for petty crime and drug activity.

During the search, officers seized eight bags of crystal meth weighing a combined 5.89 grammes and five meth tablets.

Officials allege Sompop was preparing to distribute the drugs locally.

“This arrest is part of our ongoing effort to protect communities from the scourge of narcotics,” Thiti said. “We will not tolerate drug dealing in any form.”

Sompop faces multiple charges, including distributing Category 1 narcotics (meth and crystal meth) by possessing them for distribution without permission and illegally using Category 1 narcotics.

He was taken to Chalong Police Station along with the seized evidence for further legal proceedings, reported The Phuket News.

Officers said the bust highlights a broader crackdown aimed at curbing the drug trade across Phuket, which has seen a spike in small-scale distribution networks operating out of low-income areas.

Local leaders stressed the need for vigilance and community cooperation.

“Residents play a crucial role in helping us identify illegal activities,” Thiraphong said. “We encourage people to report suspicious behaviour so we can take swift action.”

Officials also warned that more operations are planned in the coming weeks as part of the province’s zero-tolerance policy on narcotics.