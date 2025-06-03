Phuket tiger park denies attack claims, blames false reports

Operators of a tiger park in Phuket, located in Kathu, have denied claims that an Indian tourist was attacked by a tiger at their venue. They also refuted accusations of animal cruelty after reports had circulated that a tourist was mauled while attempting to take a selfie at the attraction.

In a now seemingly deleted video which went viral earlier, a man was seen crouching beside a tiger when it lunged at him, despite attempts by a trainer to restrain the animal. The original poster stated that the individual involved sustained minor injuries.

This incident had ignited discussions about the ethics of close human interaction with captive wild animals.

Following the incident, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urged an immediate cessation of tiger interactions at Tiger Kingdom in Phuket.

They referred to the video, which showed a tiger displaying aggressive behaviour towards a visitor. PETA accused the facility of keeping tigers, both adults and cubs, in captivity and forcing them into close contact with tourists.

PETA also alleged that staff at the Phuket facility used batons to coerce tigers into photo opportunities. In a statement, PETA Asia condemned the treatment of wild animals in tourism.

Jason Baker, PETA Senior Vice President, remarked that wild animals do not belong in cages or entertainment shows and that their complex needs are not met in captivity. PETA Asia called for the tiger’s relocation to a sanctuary and offered to assist in the process.

Pornrawee Samakthai, Managing Director of Tiger Kingdom, strongly denied involvement in the incident, stating that the viral videos did not depict their location or staff. According to Phuket News, she clarified that the incident occurred in Si Racha, Chon Buri, not at their Phuket facility or any other branch.

She affirmed the company’s commitment to animal welfare and visitor safety, assuring that tigers at their facilities are neither chained nor restrained. Visitors are guided by professional handlers during interactions, and no serious accidents have been recorded since the brand’s inception.

Pornrawee emphasised that tigers are not forced to perform, eat, play, or sleep under pressure, and that Tiger Park and Tiger Kingdom have implemented comprehensive safety and animal care measures. She expressed concern over false media reports linking the incident to Tiger Kingdom, stating it has damaged their reputation.

