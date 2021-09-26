Connect with us

Phuket Covid-19: 2 deaths, 4 Sandbox infections, 10k total cases

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Phuket infections and hospitalisations are down, but deaths and Sandbox infections up. (via Arkady Lukashov unsplash)

In the last 24 hours, the Phuket Sandbox uncovered 4 new infections, the same as yesterday, and 2 people have died of Covid-19 in Phuket, bringing the total this week to 22 deaths. Today brought 219 new infections, the lowest since September 9, pushing the total infections in the third wave of Covid-19 starting the beginning of April over 10000 with 10,169 total infections

61 people left hospital care bringing the total back under 2,000, and 47 new beds were added yesterday, bringing the percentage of occupied beds at 80.81%, the best figure since September 8.

The death toll stood at 20 as this month began, and has now reached 71, meaning that there have been over 2 and a half times as many deaths this month as the combined total from April to the end of August. The past 7 days have had an average of 3 deaths per day.

Breakdowns of Phuket data from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office report late last night, all collected since the start of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 3, are included below by the numbers.

TOTALS

TIME DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
DAILY Total new domestic daily cases 219 -6
WEEKLY Total new cases in a rolling tally of the last 7 days 1,630 -23
TOTAL Total Covid-19 cases in Phuket since April 3 (not including the demographics listed below) 10,169 +219
DEATHS Total number of deaths in Phuket from Covid-19 since April 3 71 +2

 

ANTIGEN TEST KITS

Today 47 people tested positive in Phuket for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

People test with ATKs when they are at risk, but the results are not considered 100% conclusive. If someone tests positive, they will undergo an RT-PCR test to confirm the result. The case will only be added to the official numbers after that RT-PCR test is returned positive. Those in Phuket with a positive result from an ATK are moved to a Covid-19 Care Centre for safety as they await the results of an RT-PCR test.

HOSPITALS & SUPERVISION

TOTAL HOSPITALISATIONS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
People currently under medical care or supervision for Covid-19 in Phuket 4,352 +168
Total number of people released from medical care 5,959 +67
People in Covid-19 Care Centres in Phuket 1,512 +4

 

HOSPITAL BEDS
DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
Total hospital beds in Phuket 2,465 +47
Occupied hospital beds 1,992 -61
Available hospital beds 473 +108
Hospital bed occupancy rate 80.81% -4.09%

 

CONDITION OF HOSPITALISED PATIENTS
DESIGNATION DESCRIPTION TODAY CHANGE SINCE YESTERDAY
RED PATIENTS severe Covid-19 infections 35 0
YELLOW PATIENTS moderate Covid-19 infections 347 0
GREEN PATIENTS mild Covid-19 symptoms 291 -61

 

ADDITIONAL COVID-19 INFECTIONS IN PHUKET

The official totals announced each day do not include several demographics:

  • 109: Phuket Sandbox travellers who tested positive for Covid-19 sometime after landing in Phuket, unchanged from yesterday
  • 42: Phuket natives infected in other provinces but moved for treatment under the “Bring Phuket People Home” programme, unchanged from yesterday
  • 23: Travellers returning home from other countries and found to be infected, unchanged from yesterday
  • 10: people in Phuket who were infected in other provinces, unchanged from yesterday

DAILY CASES THIS MONTH

COVID-19 INFECTIONS BY PHUKET REGION

Updates have not been including regional data for Covid-19 by Phuket district as frequently, so this is the latest information as of September 14. The data will be updated any time the PPHO releases more information.

Mueang Phuket Kathu Thalang
  • Rassada – 1.966 cases (+38)
  • Phuket Town – 1,295 (+23)
    • Talad Yai 865, (+15)
    • Talad Neua 430 (+8)
  • Wichit – 720 (+13)
  • Koh Kaew – 440 (+18)
  • Chalong – 247 (+8)
  • Rawai – 244 (+4)
  • Karon – 67 (+1)
  • Kathu – 348 (+3)
  • Patong – 273 (+6)
  • Kamala – 75 (+1)
  • Srisoonthorn – 451 (+7)
  • Cherng Talay – 329 (+1)
  • Thepkrasattri – 295 (+6)
  • Pa Khlok – 142 (+8)
  • Mai Khao – 89 (+0)
  • Sakhu – 34 (+1)

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-09-26 14:42
How about health officials of the nine Phuket Comprehensive COVID-19 Response teams (Phuket CCR) deployed to test people in communities across the island ..they came to random test 25000 in 3 days but only tested 4000 in 2 days and found…
image
MrStretch
2021-09-26 14:47
And the Shitbox just keep on rollin', rollin', rollin'.
image
Griff1315
2021-09-26 14:52
12 minutes ago, Malc-Thai said: How about health officials of the nine Phuket Comprehensive COVID-19 Response teams (Phuket CCR) deployed to test people in communities across the island ..they came to random test 25000 in 3 days but only tested 4000…
image
Lowseasonlover
2021-09-26 15:06
9 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: What a pathetic attempt at mass testing. From 25,000 planned to an actual of just 4,000. Was it the number of positive results coming in that stopped the testing early or the lack of secure…
Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Trending